Park closed after litterbugs leave behind smashed glass

COUNCIL workers and members of the community are dismayed after finding a local park littered with trash this morning.

"Richmond Valley Council has been notified of rubbish that has been left at Crawford Square, Casino (park over south)," a council spokesperson said on their official Facebook page.

"This includes beer bottles that have been smashed onto the skate park.

"We have some one on their way to begin the clean up.

"It is advised to avoid using the skate park area while the clean up takes place due to risk of injury."

Members of the public expressed their disgust in comments.

"How sad that people think it's ok to treat our town like this! Often ppl have children's parties there not cleaning up all their mess but this one is the most disgusting. I wonder if it is unsupervised teens or adults!? Sadly, ppl complain there's nothing here, nothing to do... With disrespect like this, how can we expect money to be spent on facilities to be trashed in return," Heidy Summers said.

"Its sad and it makes me mad i dont take my grankids to the park anymore its sad have some respect please," Wendy O'Neill said

"Absolutely disgusting and disrespectful," Kelly Longmore said.