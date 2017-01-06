27°
Crash victim airlifted to hospital in critical condition

Hamish Broome
Claudia Jambor
and | 6th Jan 2017 2:15 PM Updated: 3:53 PM
Emergency services treating a patient who was involved in a motorbike crash.
Emergency services treating a patient who was involved in a motorbike crash.

UPDATE 3.50pm: AS THE rescue chopper takes one woman to the Gold Coast University Hospital after a motorbike crash at Ballina, police have said a second motorcyclist is being transported to Lismore Base Hospital after a separate, single-motorcycle crash this afternoon near Casino.

Paramedics treated the man for a suspected broken leg at Clarence Way near Pagans Flat Rd, Pagans Flat.

Emergency Services rushed to the scene about 2.30pm.

NSW Ambulance Media has confirmed the man involved in the crash near Casino was 51-years-old.

Initial reports estimated the man was in his 30s. 

 

UPDATE 3.15pm: AN AMBULANCE NSW spokeswoman has confirmed the Westpac helicopter is currently transporting the patient to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

The spokeswoman said the patient was 42 years old. 

 

UDPATE 2.45pm: PARAMEDICS are rushing to two separate motorbike crashes this afternoon.

An injured woman has been conveyed by ambulance to the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter which has landed at Ballina Seagulls oval near Missingham Bridge.

A Westpac spokesman said her injuries were critical.

Emergency services working on a man who was hurt in a motorbike crash at Ballina.
Emergency services working on a man who was hurt in a motorbike crash at Ballina.

Police have since confirmed more details about the incident, saying a car and a motorbike collided.

The condition of the driver of the car is unknown.

The crash investigation unit has been called to the scene.

Emergency services are also rushing to a motorbike crash near Casino.

A NSW Ambulance Media spokeswoman confirmed that a man, believed to be aged in his 30s, came off his motorbike on Clarence Way near the Pagans Flat Rd turn off.

Paramedics were called at 2.20pm and are en route to the scene. 

Tabulam police and a highway patrol car have also been deployed and are on their way to the scene.

ORIGINAL, 2.10pm: PARAMEDICS have been called to a single vehicle incident involving a patient in her 40s who has fallen off her motorbike on Shelly Beach Rd, East Ballina.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said a crew as called out to the scene at 1.45pm.

Lismore Northern Star

EMERGENCY services are rushing to two separate motorbike crashes on the Northern Rivers this afternoon.

