Pair charged: Found with police badge, drugs, stolen goods

POLICE have charged two people after a police badge and drugs were found in a car after a theft incident on Christmas Eve.

About 4.40pm Saturday, police were patrolling Elliot Road, South Lismore, following reports of a stealing at a supermarket earlier in the day.

Officers from Richmond Local Area Command stopped a white Hyundai Sonata and spoke with a 33-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman.

Police searched the vehicle locating drugs and a police badge.

The pair were arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station.

The 33-year-old man was charged with illegal use of police insignia, possessing a prescribed restricted substance, goods in custody and stealing.

The 33-year-old woman was charged with stealing and goods in custody.

They were both given conditional bail to appear before Lismore Local Court on January 30, 2017.