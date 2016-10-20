Paid parking coming to St Vincent's Hospital

Parking ticket stations will soon be a feature of St Vincent's Hospital car park at Lismore.

TO MANAGE demand and supply of car parking spaces, St Vincent's Hospital will implement paid parking within the hospital campus from October 31.

According to Chief Executive Officer, Steve Brierley, the paid parking is to manage the demand for car parking within the hospital grounds.

"Our customer feedback has consistently told us that parking is a problem for our patients and their visitors, and in the past, we have tried different solutions to manage it,” he said.

Mr Brierley said the fee structure has been designed to manage demand, so nominal amounts have been allocated.

"We have designed the car parking to be as affordable as possible, and staff have their own designated parking area, which will be free,” he said.

For safety, staff who work at night have an allocated break to move their car closer to the hospital after 4pm.

"We have considered all the people who are part of the hospital campus: staff, patients, visitors, doctors, tenants and designed it based around usage, convenience and flow of parking,” Mr Brierley said.

"We have designated 10 minute drop-off and pick-up areas provided free of charge. Patients of our Renal Dialysis Unit and Oncology Units also have free parking, as due to the nature of their treatment, they may have to stay longer than most people.”

Care Park has been appointed to manage the Hospital's parking and will be installing Pay & Display parking ticket machines throughout the hospital campus.

Fee charges

The following fees will be payable during the hours of 8am to 4pm, Monday to Friday:

0-1 hour - $1

1-2 hours - $2

2-3 hours - $4

3-4 hours - $5

4+ hours - $8

Disability permit holders - free.