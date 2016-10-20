26°
Paid parking coming to St Vincent's Hospital

20th Oct 2016 1:05 PM
Parking ticket stations will soon be a feature of St Vincent's Hospital car park at Lismore.
Parking ticket stations will soon be a feature of St Vincent's Hospital car park at Lismore. Brett Wortman

TO MANAGE demand and supply of car parking spaces, St Vincent's Hospital will implement paid parking within the hospital campus from October 31.

According to Chief Executive Officer, Steve Brierley, the paid parking is to manage the demand for car parking within the hospital grounds.

"Our customer feedback has consistently told us that parking is a problem for our patients and their visitors, and in the past, we have tried different solutions to manage it,” he said.

Mr Brierley said the fee structure has been designed to manage demand, so nominal amounts have been allocated.

"We have designed the car parking to be as affordable as possible, and staff have their own designated parking area, which will be free,” he said.

For safety, staff who work at night have an allocated break to move their car closer to the hospital after 4pm.

"We have considered all the people who are part of the hospital campus: staff, patients, visitors, doctors, tenants and designed it based around usage, convenience and flow of parking,” Mr Brierley said.

"We have designated 10 minute drop-off and pick-up areas provided free of charge. Patients of our Renal Dialysis Unit and Oncology Units also have free parking, as due to the nature of their treatment, they may have to stay longer than most people.”

Care Park has been appointed to manage the Hospital's parking and will be installing Pay & Display parking ticket machines throughout the hospital campus.

Fee charges

The following fees will be payable during the hours of 8am to 4pm, Monday to Friday:

0-1 hour - $1

1-2 hours - $2

2-3 hours - $4

3-4 hours - $5

4+ hours - $8

Disability permit holders - free.

'We need to try everything we can to save lives'

'We need to try everything we can to save lives'

BUT a new high-tech shark spotting device should not take precedence over the installation of shark nets, says local one MP.

Highly infectious diseases blamed for rise in calf deaths

There have been a number of commercial beef properties in the region experiencing reproductive losses recently that can be directly attributed to outbreaks of highly infectious yet preventable diseases.

The three diseases killing young cows on the Northern Rivers

EDITORIAL: The trouble with living in paradise is all the trouble in paradise

PARADISE: According to some, our little corner of the world may be beset by beauty but its teeming with trouble. Illustration: Salvador Montage.

The trouble with the trouble in our paradise

Repairs under way at Lismore playground destroyed by fire

Work has started to replace the playground equipment in Heritage Park, Lismore, after it was damaged by fire.

Excitement is building now that work has started

Council to cut Lismore hospital parking costs

COULD this be the solution that hospital workers have been asking for?

Rescue group there when needed in troubled waters

RESCUE TEAM: Acting unit commander Kira Hartland, front, with the team from Marine Rescue Evans Head.

A motor boat lost power out at sea and the Marine Rescue boat is tow

A soulful sound

Folk/Country singer-songwriter Nigel Wearne.

Folk/country singer-songwriter, Nigel Wearne, comes to town

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

New acts announced for Falls Byron Bay

Northeast Party House are a six piece alternative dance rock band from Melbourne.

Seven new acts have been added to the line up

Shaynna'a blazing a stylish trail on television

Shaynna'a blazing a stylish trail on television

SHE'S the interior designer with no less than three shows on ours screens at the moment. Shaynna Blaze shares some of her style secrets with APN's The Guide.

