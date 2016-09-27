Paddle boarder gets a little too close to this mama whale

A paddle boarder gets a bit too close to a whale and its calf off Lennox Head.

WE'RE lucky to live on the North Coast where we can spot the migrating humpback whales from our coastline.

But this paddle boarder might have been a little too close for comfort.

Justin Dyke took these photos at Lennox Head about 7.30am today and posted them to his Instagram page, @bfree_bwell.

He said: "One of eight or nine whales frolicking near the shore and line up, which was flat today from no swell.

"This man paddled out to greet the whales for 15 minutes before getting in between the calf and mother and a moment of panic set in, with a large pectoral fin slap.

"He fled quickly."