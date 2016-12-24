Pacific Highway northbound servo opens at Chinderah

The new Caltex Service Station is now open at Murwillumbah turn off at Chinderah.

NORTHERN RIVERS commuters can finally fill up the tank at the new service station at Chinderah.

The $25 million Caltex outlet opened this week after almost a year of construction.

The northbound 24-hour service station is next to the Melaleuca Station Crematorium.

Gold Coast developer Scott PDI owns and managed the project.

While construction workers were putting some last-minute touches to the service station this week, managing director David Scott said he was relieved it was now open.

"There's a fantastic buzz down here,” he said. "The food agencies are all trading, McDonald's is cooking burgers, people are pumping fuel and it's wonderful.”

With the Christmas holidays under way, Mr Scott said he expected trading to be strong, especially with the new service station being the only one northbound - except for Broadwater which will be bypassed - between Grafton and Robina.

The Caltex station is accessible from the Pacific Hwy and Tweed Valley Way.