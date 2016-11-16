Pacific Highway closed following truck, motorcycle crash

THE Pacific Highway is closed in both directions following a reported crash between a truck and a motorcycle.

The crash reportedly occurred at Maclean at around 6.30am.

The road is closed in both directions near Cameron Street.

Emergency services are on their way.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Northbound motorists are advised to use Summerland Way to Casino and then travel east on the Bruxner Hwy to return to Pacific Hwy.

Southbound motorists are advised to use Bruxner Hwy and then Summerland Way.