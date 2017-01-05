P-plater charged over crash which killed two people

A 20 year old man will appear in Kyogle Local Court after being charged with a crash that killed two people last year.

A 20-year-old man who was driving a high performance vehicle which crashed last year, and led to the death of two people, has been charged with a string of offences.

Read the story here

When a red Nissan 300ZX was travelling along Mount Lindesay Road with four passengers and a driver about 9pm, September 27, 2016, it left the road and crashed into an embankment.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, and two of the passengers - a 17-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy - were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Lismore Base Hospital.

The 20-year-old man was later transferred to the Gold Coast Hospital in a critical but stable condition.

The two other passengers, a 17-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man, were airlifted to hospitals in Brisbane but they died three days later on September 30.

Following extended inquiries by the Far North Coast Crash Investigation Unit, officers yesterday charged a 20-year-old man with:

Dangerous driving occasioning death (x2);

Dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm;

Negligent driving occasioning death;

Negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm;

Using unregistered vehicle on road;

Not complying with P1/P2 high performance vehicle restrictions;

P1/P2 driver allowing passengers (over 16) not wearing seatbelts; and

P1/P2 driver occupying seats where seatbelt is not fitted.

He was also issued with a notice of licence suspension and is due to appear before Kyogle Local Court on Thursday, February 16, 2017.