WATCH: Bikie gang arrests with cash and drugs seized

UPDATE, 3.10pm: LOCAL police have revealed more details about today's extensive drug busts across the Northern Rivers.

Richmond Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay addressed local media earlier this afternoon.

Det Insp Lindsay specifically discussed one of the bigger raids at Jiggi carried out this afternoon as the on-going operation continues.

ORIGINAL STORY: POLICE arrested eight people and seized large quantities of other illicit drugs across the Northern Rivers today.

The multiple arrests and seizures was the culmination of Strike Force Areas, a major operation targeting drug supply offences linked to the Lone Wolf outlaw motorcycle gang across the region.

Richmond and Tweed/Byron Local Area Command officers executed simultaneous search warrants at properties in North Lismore, South Lismore, East Lismore, Goonellabah, Rous Mill, Jiggi, and Georgica at 6am today following extensive enquiries.

Local officers were assisted by the Gangs Squad's Strike Force Raptor, the Public Order and Riot Squad, the Police Dog Unit and Tweed/Byron Local Area Command.

Strike Force Areas was established by the Richmond Local Area Command Drug Unit in May to investigate suspected supply of commercial quantities of MDMA (ecstasy) and indoor cultivation of cannabis.

Police also issued firearms prohibition orders and consorting warnings to nine members of the Lone Wolf OMCG, including one man whose firearms licence was suspended and registered firearms seized.

Today's operation is on-going, but initial results include: