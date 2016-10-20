WATCH: Bikie gang arrests with cash and drugs seized

UPDATE, 3.10pm: LOCAL police have revealed more details about today's extensive drug busts across the Northern Rivers.
Richmond Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay addressed local media earlier this afternoon.
Det Insp Lindsay specifically discussed one of the bigger raids at Jiggi carried out this afternoon as the on-going operation continues.
ORIGINAL STORY: POLICE arrested eight people and seized large quantities of other illicit drugs across the Northern Rivers today.
The multiple arrests and seizures was the culmination of Strike Force Areas, a major operation targeting drug supply offences linked to the Lone Wolf outlaw motorcycle gang across the region.
Richmond and Tweed/Byron Local Area Command officers executed simultaneous search warrants at properties in North Lismore, South Lismore, East Lismore, Goonellabah, Rous Mill, Jiggi, and Georgica at 6am today following extensive enquiries.
Local officers were assisted by the Gangs Squad's Strike Force Raptor, the Public Order and Riot Squad, the Police Dog Unit and Tweed/Byron Local Area Command.
Strike Force Areas was established by the Richmond Local Area Command Drug Unit in May to investigate suspected supply of commercial quantities of MDMA (ecstasy) and indoor cultivation of cannabis.
Police also issued firearms prohibition orders and consorting warnings to nine members of the Lone Wolf OMCG, including one man whose firearms licence was suspended and registered firearms seized.
Today's operation is on-going, but initial results include:
- Two large hydroponic cannabis set-ups with 57 cannabis plants, $13,000 cash and an electronic stun device were located at a home in Georgica. A 65-year-old man is currently assisting police with inquiries in that regard.
- 17 cannabis plants and ecstasy pills were seized at a home in East Lismore. A 23-year-old man was arrested in that regard.
- Items connected with commercial drug supply, cannabis and OMCG paraphernalia were seized at a home in North Lismore. A man and a woman, both aged 24, have been charged with on-going commercial supply of MDMA (ecstasy).
- A hydroponic cannabis set-up with eight plants, knuckle dusters, radio equipment and OMCG paraphernalia were seized at a home in South Lismore. A 35-year-old man has been charged with enhanced cultivation of cannabis.
- A hydroponic cannabis set-up with eight plants, steroids and OMCG paraphernalia were seized at a home at Rous Mill. A 33-year-old man has been charged with enhanced cultivation of cannabis.
- OMCG paraphernalia, an illegal bar set-up and items used in the sale of alcohol were seized at a property in North Lismore.
- Six cannabis plants and dried cannabis were seized at a home in Goonellabah. A 45-year-old man has been issued with a Future Court Attendance Notice for cultivate prohibited plant and possess prohibited drug.
- A commercial quantity hydroponic cannabis set-up has been located at a property in Jiggi. A 30-year-old man has been arrested in that regard.