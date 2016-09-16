Out of stock: iPhone fans let down after queuing all night

Brandon Fitness and friend Dean Jarrett waited since 11pm last night for their new iPhones, only to find their desired model wasn't in stock.

WHILE hundreds queued at Apple Stores in Sydney for their new iPhone 7 there was about 10 people lining up at Telstra and Optus stores in Lismore.

Among those lined up was die hard Apple fan, Brandon Fitness, who waited nine hours only to find out his desired model, the iPhone 7 Plus, was not even in stock.

Mr Fitness was not alone in his disappointment, however, as people from all over Australia lined up only to be told the same thing.

Mr Fitness said he would likely have to wait a week before the phone comes in.

"We were lining up since 11pm ... until 8.30am to find out it wasn't in stock,” he said.

"We stayed up the whole night and I still need to go to work today.”

Every year he lines up with his friends for the latest iPhone launch despite short or no queues.

"It's the preparation (we enjoy) as well, you have to rug up for a good night out on the town,” he said.

"We stock up on everything and whatever we can't get we go to NightOwl.”

Mr Fitness has been collecting Apple iPhones since the first one was released in 2009, when he was about nine years old.

"I've got every iPhone in every model, in a glass cabinet decked out in house,” he said.

"Ever since I was small, I've always been into technology and I just thought Apple was far superior to all the other technology companies.

"I really admirethey stuck to a really clean, premium design style.”

Mr Fitness works at Apple authorised reseller and service provider, Powermax Computers, and is studying to become a Mac technician and IOS technician.

IOS is the operating system Apple uses on its mobile devices.