EVACUATE: Out of control fire near North Coast beach

AN out of control brush fire is threatening the Tyagarah Nature Reserve in Byron Shire with police evacuating the area.

Rural Fire Service North Coast operations manager Bob Wilcox said the fire crews were still assessing the extent of the blaze on Grays Lane and which way it was headed.

It's understood the fire began in heathland around the Tyagarah tea tree lake.

Mr Wilcox said the Tyagarah Nature Reserve car park on Tyagarah beach was busy this morning.

Tweed-Byron detective acting Inspector Saul Wilcox said several people had refused to leave on the direction of RFS crews and police were required to assist.

Insp Wilcox encouraged beachgoers parked at the nature reserve to listen to directions and politely leave the area when asked.

Entry to the reserve has been closed.