TOP 50: The Northern Rivers' favourite personal trainers

Samantha Elley
Leah White
and | 19th Sep 2016 2:00 PM
Lismore personal trainer Dean Matthews was voted the best personal trainer in the Northern Rivers in a Northern Star Facebook competition
THERE must be plenty of people working out and getting fit in the Northern Rivers, because we had plenty of nominations for best personal trainers.

We've managed to narrow it down to the top 50.

So check out this list and who knows, as you're doing the Kick the Kilos challenge (read about it here and how you can join) you may find someone to help push you further.

1. Dean Matthews

FOR Lismore-based personal trainer Dean Matthews, the key to helping people lose weight is keeping them accountable and on track.

Mr Matthews has been a personal trainer for more than eight years and opened up Elite Personal Training Studio in Dawson St three and a half years ago.

He said the job originally appealed to him because it was all about "helping people achieve results."

Mr Matthews said he's found the best way to do that is establishing a good relationship with clients, helping them to set goals, keep on track and stay accountable.

He said it was also important to set new goals, take small steps and figure out ways to keep clients motivated.

The Lismore-based trainer said it wasn't unusual for him to help clients lose between 20 and 30 kilograms and keep the weight off.

Mr Matthews said his fitness studio appealed to many of his clients because it was laid-back and friendly.

"It's the friendly environment of the studio, it's not intimidating and I've got a really good team of trainers in here at the moment," he said.

For this reason Dean was our most popular personal trainer.

2. Ben Sloane

Ben is head coach and part owner at Goonellabah's Crossfit Hammer and Tong.

"As a coach there is no better feeling then watching men and women push their bodies to new heights," he has posted on the business website.

Ben was voted our second most popular personal trainer.

3. Matthew Davy

Matthew refuses to be average, which means he doesn't allow his clients to be average either.

Working out of Snap Fitness, Lismore he specialises in weight loss, body toning, high intensity, strength and conditioning.

4. Jamie Coote

JCPT (Jamie Coote Personal Training) was also a popular choice.

Jamie has a website that incorporates online training.

He specialises in functional training, strength training, weight loss and nutrition.

5. Julie McKay

Julie is a trainer at Raw Fitness and Sports Training at Ballina and is also a fit chick trainer at Fit Chick Transformations.

One voter posted "Julie McKay is whipping me into shape, fun, inspiring and knows her stuff!!"

Our other top personal trainers as voted by you

6. Shannan Maciejewski

7. Ryan Parmenter

8. Ian Phillip

9. Lana Murray

10. Jesse Ward

11. Timothy Chapman

12. Taylor Moore

13. Jacinda Hazell

14. Jay Onslow

15. Catarina Sousa

16. Janelle Ware

17. Jason Clarke

18. Kellie Handford

19. John Campbell

20. Brentin Mumford

21. Ehren Vaughan

22. James Smedley

23. John Fisiilose

24. Bronwyn Morton

25. Andrew Wallace

26. Dave Turner

27. Lindsay Vaughan

28. Kirby Metcalfe

29. Karlye Thurlow

30. Kristy Hanley

31. Caitlin Bazar

32. John Comer

33. Nick Spence

34. Matt Cordery

35. Roberta O'Brien

36. Tristan Lee

37. Rachel McDermott

38. Daddie Rip

39. Michelle Henry-Osborne

40. Nathan Blume

41. Nat Wilde-Smith

42. Kate Eve-Gisen

43. Yonkia Mantel

44. Tim Jeffery

45. Matty Bravo

46. Marc Simpson

47. Lewis Johnson

48. Kate Cairduff

49. Rod McKey

50. David James

