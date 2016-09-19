TOP 50: The Northern Rivers' favourite personal trainers

THERE must be plenty of people working out and getting fit in the Northern Rivers, because we had plenty of nominations for best personal trainers.
We've managed to narrow it down to the top 50.
So check out this list and who knows, as you're doing the Kick the Kilos challenge (read about it here and how you can join) you may find someone to help push you further.
1. Dean Matthews
FOR Lismore-based personal trainer Dean Matthews, the key to helping people lose weight is keeping them accountable and on track.
Mr Matthews has been a personal trainer for more than eight years and opened up Elite Personal Training Studio in Dawson St three and a half years ago.
He said the job originally appealed to him because it was all about "helping people achieve results."
Mr Matthews said he's found the best way to do that is establishing a good relationship with clients, helping them to set goals, keep on track and stay accountable.
He said it was also important to set new goals, take small steps and figure out ways to keep clients motivated.
The Lismore-based trainer said it wasn't unusual for him to help clients lose between 20 and 30 kilograms and keep the weight off.
Mr Matthews said his fitness studio appealed to many of his clients because it was laid-back and friendly.
"It's the friendly environment of the studio, it's not intimidating and I've got a really good team of trainers in here at the moment," he said.
For this reason Dean was our most popular personal trainer.
2. Ben Sloane
Ben is head coach and part owner at Goonellabah's Crossfit Hammer and Tong.
"As a coach there is no better feeling then watching men and women push their bodies to new heights," he has posted on the business website.
Ben was voted our second most popular personal trainer.
3. Matthew Davy
Matthew refuses to be average, which means he doesn't allow his clients to be average either.
Working out of Snap Fitness, Lismore he specialises in weight loss, body toning, high intensity, strength and conditioning.
4. Jamie Coote
JCPT (Jamie Coote Personal Training) was also a popular choice.
Jamie has a website that incorporates online training.
He specialises in functional training, strength training, weight loss and nutrition.
5. Julie McKay
Julie is a trainer at Raw Fitness and Sports Training at Ballina and is also a fit chick trainer at Fit Chick Transformations.
One voter posted "Julie McKay is whipping me into shape, fun, inspiring and knows her stuff!!"
Our other top personal trainers as voted by you
6. Shannan Maciejewski
7. Ryan Parmenter
8. Ian Phillip
9. Lana Murray
10. Jesse Ward
11. Timothy Chapman
12. Taylor Moore
13. Jacinda Hazell
14. Jay Onslow
15. Catarina Sousa
16. Janelle Ware
17. Jason Clarke
18. Kellie Handford
19. John Campbell
20. Brentin Mumford
21. Ehren Vaughan
22. James Smedley
23. John Fisiilose
24. Bronwyn Morton
25. Andrew Wallace
26. Dave Turner
27. Lindsay Vaughan
28. Kirby Metcalfe
29. Karlye Thurlow
30. Kristy Hanley
31. Caitlin Bazar
32. John Comer
33. Nick Spence
34. Matt Cordery
35. Roberta O'Brien
36. Tristan Lee
37. Rachel McDermott
38. Daddie Rip
39. Michelle Henry-Osborne
40. Nathan Blume
41. Nat Wilde-Smith
42. Kate Eve-Gisen
43. Yonkia Mantel
44. Tim Jeffery
45. Matty Bravo
46. Marc Simpson
47. Lewis Johnson
48. Kate Cairduff
49. Rod McKey
50. David James