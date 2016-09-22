25°
Our top 21 mechanics on the Northern Rivers as voted by you

Samantha Elley
| 22nd Sep 2016 12:44 PM
Perry McPherson of Subie Bay was voted our most popular mechanic on the Northern Rivers during our Facebook poll.
Perry McPherson of Subie Bay was voted our most popular mechanic on the Northern Rivers during our Facebook poll. Contributed

KNOWING and trusting the man or woman who works on your vehicle is of utmost importance.

Mechanics here on the Northern Rivers have a very loyal following as the voting on our Facebook post showed, when we asked who is the best mechanic on the Northern Rivers from our Northern Star Facebook poll.

So here are the results.

1. Subie Bay

Perry McPherson has been a mechanic for 12 years and earned himself a very loyal following.

After running a workshop in Lismore he recently opened up Subie Bay in the Byron Bay area, and has been voted our most popular mechanic on the Northern Rivers in our Northern Star poll.

"I have always had a fairly good following in my first workshop in Lismore , which I sold in need of a change and to get closer to the beach,” Mr McPherson said.

"I think most people mainly search for someone trustworthy working on their cars and I pride myself in being the best at what I do.”

Not only has Mr McPherson had his Lismore clients follow him, but he has also gained many new clients in Byron Bay as well.

"I've got so much work on at the moment I will need to put on an apprentice in the shop soon,” he said.

2. Quick Fix Automotive

Located in Southern Cross Drive, Ballina, Quick Fix were voted our second most popular mechanic.

3. Cottam Auto Repairs

Located at South Lismore, Cottam's has become our third most popular mechanic on the Northern Rivers

4. East Lismore Automotive

When we asked people last year who their best mechanics were, East Lismore Automotive were the winners, so it's no surprise they are still in the top four. Read their story here

Our other favourite mechanics

5. Dawson Street Auto Centre

6. Garred's Mechanical

7. Santin Automotive

8. Advanced Automotive Solutions

9. Stanger Automatics

10. Alstonville Automotive

11. Tony Darragh, Casino

12. Ballina Car Centre

13. Northern Rivers Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge

14. Clarky's Auto Care, Ballina

15. Minnikin's Diesel

16. AB Auto Repairs

17. Col Harris Mechanical, Ballina

18. Hilltop Auto, Goonellabah

19. Jake Hancock Automotive

20. Polettos, Lismore

21. Peter Fletcher Auto

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  mechanics, northern rivers, perry mcpherson, subie bay

Trial for man accused of murdering father with Samurai sword

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling secretly marry

