REVEALED: Top 20 beauty salons on the Northern Rivers

BEAUTY WINNERS: Elizabeth Moye, Sarah Small, owner Melissa Adams and Tracy Scott (not pictured) are the staff at Mellita's Beauty Secrets.

WE LOVE the luxury of heading to our favourite beauty therapists here on the Northern Rivers.

Our poll had nearly 400 votes, and here are the results:

1. Mellita's Beauty Secrets, Lismore (46 votes)

Mellita's Beauty Secrets located in Molesworth Street, was the number one choice for our readers when it comes to beauty.

"I was really excited to win the Northern Star's beautician's choice," owner Melissa Adams said.

"It's a testament to our staff and the services we provide in the area."

Ms Adams said the salon was a warm friendly environment with great clientele.

Client Lynne Masters, who was getting her nails done when The Northern Star visited, agreed.

"I have been to lots of people but coming to Melissa for eight years," she said.

"I followed Melissa when she bought this salon (six years ago)."

Ms Masters said the social aspect of her visits to the salon were important too.

"It's the cheapest counselling servicing in town," Ms Adams laughed.

2. Blissful Beauty, Casino (43 votes)

Following closely behind was Blissful Beauty in Casino, located in the Casino Plaza, 169 Canterbury Street.

3. Annabella's Beauty Salon, Lismore (42 votes)

Coming in third was Annabella's Beauty Salon only one point behind second place.

They are located at 106 Molesworth St, Lismore.

4. Beaut-e-Licious by Beck, Lismore (29 votes)

They came second in last year's poll but it's obvious Beaut-e-Licious by Beck is still considered one of the top salons to go to.

5. Victoria's Beauty, Lismore and The Beauty Spot, Lismore (27 votes)

It was a tie for fifth place between Victoria's Beauty and The Beauty Spot in Lismore.

7. Affordable Beauty, South Lismore (25 votes)

Last year's winner Affordable Beauty is still in our top 10 of beauty therapists. Read our story from last year here

8. Allure Skin, Beauty and Nails, Lismore (24 votes)

9. Beauty on Woodlark, Lismore (21 votes)

10. The Nurture Company, Lismore (13 votes)

11. Unique Beauty by Chrissy, Lismore Heights (11 votes)

12. Mellita's Lips and Lashes, The Beauty Bar and Beauty on Barker (9 votes)

15. Polish Nail Studio and Brands Beauty (5 votes)

17. Beauty by Jessica, Le Petite Salon, Bright Side Beauty and Majestic Boutique (3 votes)