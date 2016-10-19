Our top 10 pizza places to try on the Northern Rivers

Lowarna Hughes with baby Summer Austin, 10 months, Elsie Quirk (making a Mr Works pizza) and Cameron Austin of Mr Mozzarella

WHEN people move to a new area, one of the first things they look for is a good pizza place.

On the Northern Rivers our readers know where the best pizza is as voted in our poll from last Friday night.

1. Mr Mozzarrella (40 votes)

Winning by a huge margin was the independently owned Mr Mozzarrella.

It has been in the hands of Cameron Austin and his partner Lowarna Hughes for the last 12 months.

"It's been good, it's definitely getting much more busy,” Mr Cameron said.

"It's been challenging with the little one as well.”

Mr Cameron was referring to their 10 month old daughter Summer who arrived shortly after the couple took over the shop.

"I was heavily pregnant when we opened,” Ms Hughes said.

Favourite pizzas include The Big Meaty, their vegan pizza and Mr Works.

"(We feel) pretty stoked,” Mr Cameron said.

"Especially after 12 months.”

They are about to have a new menu come out including lamb, mustard chicken and all made with fresh, local ingredients.

You can find them at 44 Carrington Street, Lismore.

2. Mega Pizza (19 votes)

Always a popular vote Mega Pizza came in second.

They can be found at 91 Wyrallah Road, Girards Hill.

3. Raamons Pizza (12 votes)

They are a popular spot in Ballina and can be found at 220 River St.

4. Earth Oven Wood Fired Pizza (5 votes)

Even the name just makes you want to rush down there and buy a pizza.

5. Il Carretto, Dominoes, Lennox Head Pizza and Pasta, Quattro, Fire in the Belly and Pioneer Tavern (2 votes)

These great places all placed fifth.

Now it's your turn to taste test the best pizzas on the Northern Rivers.