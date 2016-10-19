29°
News

Our top 10 pizza places to try on the Northern Rivers

Samantha Elley
| 19th Oct 2016 1:59 PM
Lowarna Hughes with baby Summer Austin, 10 months, Elsie Quirk (making a Mr Works pizza) and Cameron Austin of Mr Mozzarella
Lowarna Hughes with baby Summer Austin, 10 months, Elsie Quirk (making a Mr Works pizza) and Cameron Austin of Mr Mozzarella Samantha Elley

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN people move to a new area, one of the first things they look for is a good pizza place.

On the Northern Rivers our readers know where the best pizza is as voted in our poll from last Friday night.

1. Mr Mozzarrella (40 votes)

Winning by a huge margin was the independently owned Mr Mozzarrella.

It has been in the hands of Cameron Austin and his partner Lowarna Hughes for the last 12 months.

"It's been good, it's definitely getting much more busy,” Mr Cameron said.

"It's been challenging with the little one as well.”

Mr Cameron was referring to their 10 month old daughter Summer who arrived shortly after the couple took over the shop.

"I was heavily pregnant when we opened,” Ms Hughes said.

Favourite pizzas include The Big Meaty, their vegan pizza and Mr Works.

"(We feel) pretty stoked,” Mr Cameron said.

"Especially after 12 months.”

They are about to have a new menu come out including lamb, mustard chicken and all made with fresh, local ingredients.

You can find them at 44 Carrington Street, Lismore.

2. Mega Pizza (19 votes)

Always a popular vote Mega Pizza came in second.

They can be found at 91 Wyrallah Road, Girards Hill.

3. Raamons Pizza (12 votes)

They are a popular spot in Ballina and can be found at 220 River St.

4. Earth Oven Wood Fired Pizza (5 votes)

Even the name just makes you want to rush down there and buy a pizza.

5. Il Carretto, Dominoes, Lennox Head Pizza and Pasta, Quattro, Fire in the Belly and Pioneer Tavern (2 votes)

These great places all placed fifth.

Now it's your turn to taste test the best pizzas on the Northern Rivers.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  mr mozzarella northern rivers pizza poll

Snake catcher's shock: 'I didn't expect it to be this big'

Snake catcher's shock: 'I didn't expect it to be this big'

WATCH the video: "I don't get nervous beforehand but I'm feeling the adrenaline now..."

Woman accused of attempted murder described 'bones snapping'

Jessica Honey Fallon has been accused of attempting to murder Murwillumbah man Michael Martin.

YOUNG woman to stand trial over bloody attempted murder

Stop buying brekkie to afford a Northern Rivers dream home

Giving up smashed avocado breakfasts could help you save for a home deposit.

How many smashed avocado breakfasts would you have to give up?

OPINION: Talking about the 'c' word with sharks

The plan to cull sharks in the past has met with protests on the Northern Rivers.

Is the shark solution staring us right in the face?

Local Partners

Rescue group there when needed in troubled waters

THEY have been ready at the radio since 5.30am. A motor boat lost power out at sea and the Marine Rescue boat is towing them in.

Planned power outage for Mid Richmond area

Essential Energy will be upgrading their lines on Wednesday in the Mid Richmond area.

ON Wednesday, October 12, 8am - 4pm will be a planned power outage

700 Coast jobs to fill in one day across sectors

Joanna Kaczmarczyk and Barbara Kwiczala ready for the job show.

One day job bonanza with jobs from more than 60 employers

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

New acts announced for Falls Byron Bay

Northeast Party House are a six piece alternative dance rock band from Melbourne.

Seven new acts have been added to the line up

Jennifer Lawrence 'secretly' dating Darren Aronofsky

Jennifer Lawrence 'secretly' dating Darren Aronofsky

JENNIFER Lawrence is reportedly dating director Darren Aronofsky after she bonded with him over a new movie they're working on together.

Chuck Berry announces first new album since 1979

Chuck Berry

Chuck Berry is releasing his first new studio album for 38 years

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer split after nine years

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer

The pair have split up after nine years of marriage.

Captain Planet, he's a hero! In a film by Leo DiCaprio

CAPTAIN Planet is a hero, who wants to bring pollution to zero.

Pokemon 'Gone': Three lessons to learn from 'fad'

Pokemon Go fans in Hervey Bay.

Pokemon Go is in rapid decline since its launched to fanfare in July

Concierge blame hotel for Kim Kardashian West's robbery

He was the only guard working in the hotel in Paris

Missing fingers haven't stopped this guitarist

COOL HAND: Michael Shanks, of Buderim, has mastered the guitar despite having only a thumb and no fingers on his left hand.

Guitarist overcomes challenge to play

Stunning, Light Filled, Queenslander with Views

32 Rifle Range Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $1,275,000

This beautiful private home is situated in one of the best streets in Bangalow with elevated views taking in the surrounding countryside. You will love the charm...

Affordable Family Home

45 Teak Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction

Presenting an excellent opportunity to secure a solid three bedroom two bathroom home set within family friendly Baywood Chase in Suffolk Park. This property has...

Deceased Estate - Mullumbimby&#39;s Best Location

2 Tyagarah Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Auction this...

On offer for the first time in 30 years is a rare opportunity to purchase one of the area's best and most tightly held addresses. Centrally located in Mullumbimby...

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

SUPERB NORTH COAST LIVING

31 Goondooloo Drive, Ocean Shores 2483

House 4 4 2 $915,000

Ocean Shores lifestyle at its finest. With Pacific Ocean views, versatility, size and quality appointment this "Craftsman Homes" built residence will appeal to the...

OCEAN VIEW DUPLEX

1/16 Palmer Avenue, Ocean Shores 2483

3 2 1 $675,000

This luxury designed contemporary home is located in the exclusive Byron Views Development. There is a refreshing easterly outlook to the Capricornia canal, nature...

130 ACRES with VIEWS - GLORIOUS VIEWS!

62 Virtue Road, Eltham 2480

House 3 2 2 $785,000

With dual access from both a quiet country lane & easy rear access from Bangalow Road - the choice is yours! Featuring multiple elevated building sites - this...

SEASIDE SERENITY

10 Royal Avenue, South Golden Beach 2483

House 3 2 $715,000

Private and tucked away within lush tropical gardens is this peaceful coastal retreat. A quality relaxed lifestyle awaits at this comfortable residence which is...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

Modern Luxury in Superb Beachside Location

5/7 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 $1,595,000 to...

Directly opposite stunning Belongil Beach, and just an easy, level stroll to the town centre this luxury villa is not to be missed. Floor to ceiling glass doors...

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes