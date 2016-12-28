Our top 10 online stories of 2016

THANKS to nifty data tools, we can see what got you clicking during the year.
Here we present the top 10 most-read articles from The Northern Star in 2016:
1. Bat attack
A HIGHLY aggressive fruit bat infected with the potentially deadly lyssavirus attacked a boy at the Evans Head Skate Park in August.
Witnesses to the attack reported that the bat wouldn't let go of the boy's leg and had to be bashed off by others.
2. Great white shark in knee deep water
WHEN a Lennox Head surfer captured video of a three metre great white shark thrashing in knee-deep water just 10 metres out from Seven Mile beach in Lennox Head, the video went viral.
Aaron Hoffman said he spotted an aerial patrol helicopter flying past stopped to hover over a spot in the water, and went to take a look.
"We saw the shadow close to the shore so we walked over and had a look at it.
"It (the shark) wouldn't have been much more than 10 metres (out) I would have thought."
IN FEBRUARY police were forced to warn the public after a scam Facebook page, Royal Caribbean Australia, promised users the chance of winning prizes if they click on and share a link.
LOCALS were outraged when Coraki boy Mundhra Williams, 8, was allegedly left locked in the back of a police paddy wagon for almost three hours.
An investigation was launched into the incident, which happened in April. The matter is still proceeding through the courts.
5. Jodie McRae
WHEN the Lismore woman who became an inspiration sat down with The Northern Star in August, to announce her battle with cancer was coming to an end, the community was rocked with grief.
Jodie passed away on October 1.
6. Shark filmed swimming under surfers
A VIDEO of a shark swimming under surfers as they catch waves along the Byron coast went viral at the beginning of November.
Later, Fajiri Fajiri, the main surfer pictured in the video which went viral, was a "little rattled" by the experience.
A LIGHTNING map showing 6,603 strikes over the Northern Rivers in a 24 hour period gained widespread attention during a week of severe lightning storms across the region in early December.
A TEENAGER two weeks out of high school was arrested and charged after a three-and-a-half-month police investigation into drug supply by local police.
Flynn Brown, 18, appeared in Byron Bay Local Court earlier this month charged with 13 counts of supply prohibited drugs. He will reappear in Lismore Local Court in January.
9. Don't swim in Bexhill quarry
WHILE this story is a couple of years old, every week more and more people read it.
The article, from January 2014, revealed chemical analysis of the water - the very reason why the popular swimming spot is not meant to be swum in.
BACK in 2015, we put together a list of some of the world's most venemous animals - all of which can be found in Australia and quite a few of which can be found on the Northern Rivers - and you seemed to be very intrigued by it.