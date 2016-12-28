Our top 10 online stories of 2016

THANKS to nifty data tools, we can see what got you clicking during the year.

Here we present the top 10 most-read articles from The Northern Star in 2016:

1. Bat attack

A HIGHLY aggressive fruit bat infected with the potentially deadly lyssavirus attacked a boy at the Evans Head Skate Park in August.

Witnesses to the attack reported that the bat wouldn't let go of the boy's leg and had to be bashed off by others.

BRAVE BOY: Kobie Hollands, 5 with his dad Jeff. They both needed vaccination needles after a bat attack at Evans Head. Samantha Elley

2. Great white shark in knee deep water

WHEN a Lennox Head surfer captured video of a three metre great white shark thrashing in knee-deep water just 10 metres out from Seven Mile beach in Lennox Head, the video went viral.

Aaron Hoffman said he spotted an aerial patrol helicopter flying past stopped to hover over a spot in the water, and went to take a look.

"We saw the shadow close to the shore so we walked over and had a look at it.

"It (the shark) wouldn't have been much more than 10 metres (out) I would have thought."

A Great White Shark was filmed swimming in knee-deep water. Contributed

3. Scam promises cruise prize

IN FEBRUARY police were forced to warn the public after a scam Facebook page, Royal Caribbean Australia, promised users the chance of winning prizes if they click on and share a link.

4. Boy in paddy wagon

LOCALS were outraged when Coraki boy Mundhra Williams, 8, was allegedly left locked in the back of a police paddy wagon for almost three hours.

An investigation was launched into the incident, which happened in April. The matter is still proceeding through the courts.

Eight year old Mundhra Williams of Coraki was left in the back of a paddy wagon for three hours on Wednesday. Cathy Adams

5. Jodie McRae

WHEN the Lismore woman who became an inspiration sat down with The Northern Star in August, to announce her battle with cancer was coming to an end, the community was rocked with grief.

Jodie passed away on October 1.

Jodie Mcrae of Lismore, founded \"Jodie's Inspiration after battling a rare form of breast cancer. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

6. Shark filmed swimming under surfers

A VIDEO of a shark swimming under surfers as they catch waves along the Byron coast went viral at the beginning of November.

Later, Fajiri Fajiri, the main surfer pictured in the video which went viral, was a "little rattled" by the experience.

A beachgoer captures the moment a shark swims under a surfer at Byron Bay.

7. 6603 lightning strikes

A LIGHTNING map showing 6,603 strikes over the Northern Rivers in a 24 hour period gained widespread attention during a week of severe lightning storms across the region in early December.

Lightning map from the Lightning Maps website showing the number of strikes over the last 24 hours. Marnie Johnston

8. Byron teen drug king

A TEENAGER two weeks out of high school was arrested and charged after a three-and-a-half-month police investigation into drug supply by local police.

Flynn Brown, 18, appeared in Byron Bay Local Court earlier this month charged with 13 counts of supply prohibited drugs. He will reappear in Lismore Local Court in January.

Flynn Brown, 18, is accused of dealing a 'large amount' of drugs in the Byron Bay area.

9. Don't swim in Bexhill quarry

WHILE this story is a couple of years old, every week more and more people read it.

The article, from January 2014, revealed chemical analysis of the water - the very reason why the popular swimming spot is not meant to be swum in.

Bexhill Quarry in 2010 showing the break in the fence, used to gain entry to the water. Photo The Northern Star Archives The Northern Star Archives

10. 10 deadliest animals

BACK in 2015, we put together a list of some of the world's most venemous animals - all of which can be found in Australia and quite a few of which can be found on the Northern Rivers - and you seemed to be very intrigued by it.