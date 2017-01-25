Our saleyards numbered fifth in state

NUMBERS matter at the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange.

The Casino saleyards sold 107,462 head of cattle in the year ending June 30, 2016, moving the town from seventh to fifth position in New South Wales saleyard sales.

In the past financial year, the saleyards had a gross turnover of $88 million.

Richmond Valley Council's general manager Vaughan Macdonald said the saleyards was the council's largest generator of economic activity and the forthcoming upgrades were a once-in-a-generation opportunity to cement Casino's place as the Beef Capital of Australia.

The $7 million upgrade is being funded by council to the tune of $3.5 million, through borrowings under the State Government's Local Infrastructure Renewal Scheme, while the Federal Government is providing the remainder under its National Stronger Regions Fund.

Mr Macdonald said improved animal welfare standards, through soft flooring and a fully-roofed facility, would see cattle under less stress when passing through the saleyards.

"As far as council is concerned, the facility is here for the next 50-plus years,” he said.

The council received numerous tenders for the design and construction.

The Tender Review Panel plans to reach a recommendation for the council by mid-December.