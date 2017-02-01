Our list of affordable rentals on the Northern Rivers

THERE'S been plenty of news on the cost of buying homes and building subsidies but not everyone is ready for the home owner market yet.

The recent CoreLogic Regional Market Update has shown what the average rental amounts are for each local government area.

Average rentals

Ballina house - $455

Ballina unit - $380

Byron house - $650

Byron unit - $590

Kyogle house - $270

Lismore house - $340

Lismore unit - $270

Richmond Valley house - $290

Richmond Valley unit - $300

For those people looking for an affordable rental in the Northern Rivers we have scoured our local government areas and tried to find the best valued places available now or very soon, that are close to or below the average rental price.

Lismore area

1. 2/5 Hayes Street, Goonellabah $250 per week

There are two bedrooms in this unit with built-ins. It has polished timber floors and a modern kitchen,. Pets not negotiable. Water included in rent.

Contact Ray White, Lismore on 6621 2438.

2/5 Colleen Place, East Lismore realestate.com.au

2. 2/5 Colleen Place, East Lismore $250 per week

This is a ground floor two bedroom unit in lovely quiet street of East Lismore.

It has a good sized lounge, with open flow to the near new kitchen. There is a lot of storage (including a large pantry).

The master bedroom has a built in bed head and storage plus mini dresser top with mirror.

There is a shared laundry with a washing machine available. A single, very small pet, may be considered upon application.

Contact Lismore Property Managers on 6624 7700

Ballina area

13 Riverview Ave, Ballina realestate.com.au

1. 13 Riverview Avenue, Ballina $380 per week

This three bedroom renovated home has a modern kitchen with dishwasher and electric cooking and renovated bathroom. The bedrooms all have built-ins and there is a fully furnished backyard with garden shed and pergola. Pets are not permitted and the place will be available February 17 for a six month lease.

Contact McGrath, Ballina on 6618 3399.

5/69 Crane Street, Ballina realestate.com.au

2. 5/69 Crane Street, Ballina $330 per week

This ground floor unit is conveniently located in Central Ballina and is close to the CBD, clubs, schools and the river.

It has two bedrooms with built in robes, an open plan living/dining area and off street parking for one vehicle.

Water is included in rent.

Contact LJ Hooker Ballina on 6686 2711.

Byron Bay area

10/4 Bindaree Way, Ocean Shores realestate.com.au

1. 10/4/ Bindaree Way, Ocean Shores $385 per week

This top floor two bedroom unfurnished unit is freshly painted throughout and features open plan living with sliding doors flowing out to a great balcony.

It has tiled living areas and is conveniently located.

Contact Chincogan Real Estate on 6684 3300.

Short walk to Belongil Beach realestate.com.au

2. Address available on request $530 per week

This three bedroom villa is walking distance to Belongil Beach, Sunrise shopping village and the Arts & Industrial Estate.

All bedrooms are carpeted with built-ins.

The back courtyard is fully fenced with a very low maintenance garden and outside pets are negotiable.

A single lock up garage with internal access offers great storage space or room for the car.

Contact Bangalow Real Estate on 6687 2479

Richmond Valley area

43 Bridge Street, Coraki realestate.com.au

1. 43 Bridge Street, Coraki $295 per week

Set in the quiet end of town in Coraki is this comfortable three bedroom home is on a near level 506sqm block.

There is a formal living space with air conditioning, large open kitchen/dining area.

All the bedrooms are of a generous size.

In addition the carport can easily accommodate a large workshop area.

Contact Lismore Property Managers on 6624 7700.

165 Centre Street, Casino realestate.com.au

2. 165 Centre Street, Casino $280 per week

This is a neat and tidy three bedroom home and is located just a hop skip and a jump from the centre of town.

It features a large open plan living kitchen and dining.

The property is also fully fenced.

Contact PRDnationwide - Casino on 66625555

Kyogle area

4 Short Street, Kyogle realestate.com.au

1. 4 Short Street $270 per week

This three bedroom home is perfectly situated in a quiet little street with only a short distance to schools, pre-schools, hospital and CBD.

All bedrooms have built-in robes and the living areas have air conditioning.

There is a fully fenced yard and two storage sheds.

Pets are negotiable.

Contact PRDnationwide on 6632 3380.

1/16 Campbell Road, Kyogle realestate.com.au

2. 1/16 Campbell Road, Kyogle $250 per week

This charming three bedroom flat has been purchased by long term investor and has been refreshed from top to bottom.

It has a country style timber kitchen and is freshsly carpeted and painted throughout.

Lawn maintenance is included in the rent and has solar power.

This property is a shared property with a separate rented unit downstairs.

Contact PRDnationwide on 6632 3380