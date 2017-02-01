News

Our list of affordable rentals on the Northern Rivers

Samantha Elley
| 1st Feb 2017 4:29 PM
2/5 Hayes Street, Goonellabah
2/5 Hayes Street, Goonellabah realestate.com.au

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE'S been plenty of news on the cost of buying homes and building subsidies but not everyone is ready for the home owner market yet.

The recent CoreLogic Regional Market Update has shown what the average rental amounts are for each local government area.

Average rentals

Ballina house - $455

Ballina unit - $380

Byron house - $650

Byron unit - $590

Kyogle house - $270

Lismore house - $340

Lismore unit - $270

Richmond Valley house - $290

Richmond Valley unit - $300

For those people looking for an affordable rental in the Northern Rivers we have scoured our local government areas and tried to find the best valued places available now or very soon, that are close to or below the average rental price.

Lismore area

1. 2/5 Hayes Street, Goonellabah $250 per week

There are two bedrooms in this unit with built-ins. It has polished timber floors and a modern kitchen,. Pets not negotiable. Water included in rent.

Contact Ray White, Lismore on 6621 2438.

2/5 Colleen Place, East Lismore
2/5 Colleen Place, East Lismore realestate.com.au

2. 2/5 Colleen Place, East Lismore $250 per week

This is a ground floor two bedroom unit in lovely quiet street of East Lismore.

It has a good sized lounge, with open flow to the near new kitchen. There is a lot of storage (including a large pantry).

The master bedroom has a built in bed head and storage plus mini dresser top with mirror.

There is a shared laundry with a washing machine available. A single, very small pet, may be considered upon application.

Contact Lismore Property Managers on 6624 7700

Ballina area

13 Riverview Ave, Ballina
13 Riverview Ave, Ballina realestate.com.au

1. 13 Riverview Avenue, Ballina $380 per week

This three bedroom renovated home has a modern kitchen with dishwasher and electric cooking and renovated bathroom. The bedrooms all have built-ins and there is a fully furnished backyard with garden shed and pergola. Pets are not permitted and the place will be available February 17 for a six month lease.

Contact McGrath, Ballina on 6618 3399.

5/69 Crane Street, Ballina
5/69 Crane Street, Ballina realestate.com.au

2. 5/69 Crane Street, Ballina $330 per week

This ground floor unit is conveniently located in Central Ballina and is close to the CBD, clubs, schools and the river.

It has two bedrooms with built in robes, an open plan living/dining area and off street parking for one vehicle.

Water is included in rent.

Contact LJ Hooker Ballina on 6686 2711.

Byron Bay area

10/4 Bindaree Way, Ocean Shores
10/4 Bindaree Way, Ocean Shores realestate.com.au

1. 10/4/ Bindaree Way, Ocean Shores $385 per week

This top floor two bedroom unfurnished unit is freshly painted throughout and features open plan living with sliding doors flowing out to a great balcony.

It has tiled living areas and is conveniently located.

Contact Chincogan Real Estate on 6684 3300.

Short walk to Belongil Beach
Short walk to Belongil Beach realestate.com.au

2. Address available on request $530 per week

This three bedroom villa is walking distance to Belongil Beach, Sunrise shopping village and the Arts & Industrial Estate.

All bedrooms are carpeted with built-ins.

The back courtyard is fully fenced with a very low maintenance garden and outside pets are negotiable.

A single lock up garage with internal access offers great storage space or room for the car.

Contact Bangalow Real Estate on 6687 2479

Richmond Valley area

43 Bridge Street, Coraki
43 Bridge Street, Coraki realestate.com.au

1. 43 Bridge Street, Coraki $295 per week

Set in the quiet end of town in Coraki is this comfortable three bedroom home is on a near level 506sqm block.

There is a formal living space with air conditioning, large open kitchen/dining area.

All the bedrooms are of a generous size.

In addition the carport can easily accommodate a large workshop area.

Contact Lismore Property Managers on 6624 7700.

165 Centre Street, Casino
165 Centre Street, Casino realestate.com.au

2. 165 Centre Street, Casino $280 per week

This is a neat and tidy three bedroom home and is located just a hop skip and a jump from the centre of town.

It features a large open plan living kitchen and dining.

The property is also fully fenced.

Contact PRDnationwide - Casino on 66625555

Kyogle area

4 Short Street, Kyogle
4 Short Street, Kyogle realestate.com.au

1. 4 Short Street $270 per week

This three bedroom home is perfectly situated in a quiet little street with only a short distance to schools, pre-schools, hospital and CBD.

All bedrooms have built-in robes and the living areas have air conditioning.

There is a fully fenced yard and two storage sheds.

Pets are negotiable.

Contact PRDnationwide on 6632 3380.

1/16 Campbell Road, Kyogle
1/16 Campbell Road, Kyogle realestate.com.au

2. 1/16 Campbell Road, Kyogle $250 per week

This charming three bedroom flat has been purchased by long term investor and has been refreshed from top to bottom.

It has a country style timber kitchen and is freshsly carpeted and painted throughout.

Lawn maintenance is included in the rent and has solar power.

This property is a shared property with a separate rented unit downstairs.

Contact PRDnationwide on 6632 3380

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  corelogic northern rivers real estate rentals

Just In

Multiple car break-ins lead to 13 charges

Multiple car break-ins lead to 13 charges

CHARGED with 13 offences, a man will face court later this month after police executed a search warrant at Alstonville.

Our list of affordable rentals on the Northern Rivers

2/5 Hayes Street, Goonellabah

Check out our list of rentals available around the area.

Drink driving off duty cop hits tree, blows 0.202

Officer charged with drink driving offence after car hit a tree

Disabled DJ robbed of turntables he got for Christmas

Karime Baylis, 19, of Ballina had new DJ equipment stolen and is devastated by the loss after preparing to gig around the area.

'My life has changed, all because of some greedy pathetic thieves.'

Local Partners

The 12 best places for takeaway on the Northern Rivers

FROM Indian to Thai, Italian to Greek, here's a list of the top places to get a good takeout meal as recommended by Trip Advisor.

Youth get stuck into sweet business

Sunshine Sugar have welcomed their 2017 intake of apprentices.

Welcoming fresh faces to the fold for 2017

Xavier Rudd follows the sun to success

Xavier Rudd is an Australian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, whose songs incorporate socially conscious themes, such as spirituality, humanity, environmentalism and the rights of Aboriginal peoples.

Musician marks 15 years since the release of To Let

This March weekend could be the busiest of the year

On the corner of Magellan and Carrington Streets at the 2016 Lismore Eat the Street Festival.

This three day period is packed with events, so be prepared

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

MKR recap: What not to do at a dinner party

ONE of the reasons we like watching MKR is because dinner parties are hard and usually awkward. Here’s a perfect example of what not to do

I'm A Celebrity stars get Halal snacks

Steve Price struggles on the tucker trail.

Nazeem Hussain gets halal critters in show's first tucker trial.

WATCH: 800 Words stars talk about series return

Michelle Langstone and Erik Thomson star in the TV series 800 Words.

ERIK Thomson and Michelle Langstone discuss Fiona and George's kiss.

Alter Bridge supports announced

Like A Storm announced as supports for Alter Bridge who will be touring AUstralia. Photo Contributed

New Zealand brothers announced as supports

Kyogle welcomes The Bold and The Beautiful crew

American soap The Bold and the Beautiful is coming to Australia to film several episodes next month. Cast members, from left, Don Diamont, Ashleigh Brewer, Scott Clifton, Rena Sofer, John McCook and Katherine Kelly Lang.

Your ideas where the B&B team should visit

Peter Capaldi quits from Doctor Who

Whovians, get those tissues ready - The Doctor is out of here.

My Kitchen Rules' return tops ratings

Manu Feildel and Pete Evans host the TV series My Kitchen Rules.

NINE'S Married At First Sight out-rated by Sevens' Bride & Prejudice

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 4 $1,400,000

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

HISTORIC BUTTER FACTORY IN THE PICTURESQUE CORNDALE VALLEY

805 Corndale Road, Corndale 2480

House 3 2 2 Expressions of...

Looking for a unique lifestyle opportunity? Now is your chance to secure this one off property which has been in the same family for over 63 years. Elevated...

7875m2 ON THE EDGE OF HISTORIC NEWRYBAR

18 Brooklet Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 3 Auction Guide:...

Located in a commanding position on a gently sloping hill overlooking the historic Newrybar village. 19 kms from Byron and popular beaches the village offers...

Quality Timber Home in Private Enclave

5 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $990,000

Located at the end of a long private driveway, this elegant family home is immaculately presented and ready to enjoy. Contemporary design with open plan flooded...

LUXURY APARTMENT IN SOUGHT AFTER ESTATE

32/183-205 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 2 2 1 $675,000

Light, bright and airy apartment perfectly positioned in a highly sought after complex. Only 450 metres from direct beach access, this apartment is set amongst...

Prime Industrial Site - 1000m2 Block

6 Acacia Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial • Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no ... $1,000,000 to...

• Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no more land currently zoned for the Arts and Industrial Estate in Byron Bay • 1000m2 block • Secure tenants...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 $1,200,000 to...

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

AN INVESTORS SPECIAL or DREAM FAMILY HOME!

12 Thomas Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 UNDER CONTRACT!

In one of Bangalow's most desirable, quiet & peaceful locations & set on a block of over 1000m2, at the end of a private driveway is this quality, contemporary...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,385,000

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

World Class Luxury In Exclusive Cypress Villas

Cypress - 2/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,700,000

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity.

Plans for new Lismore retail centre racing ahead

SHOPPER'S PARADISE: The empty Masters building in South Lismore will soon have a new identity. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

Transformation of the old Masters site to fill shopping "void”

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

Land values on the rise for this Shire

Cattle enter Eidsvold Station on the final afternoon of the Charity Cattle Drive. Photo Tobi Loftus / Central & North Burnett Times

The increase was noted between July 1 2015 and July 1 2016

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

Cheap housing approved in priced out town

Koho housing approved for Stuart Street in Mullumbimby.

A controversial affordable housing development will go ahead

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!