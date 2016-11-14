Our Kids on display for another year

Rhys and Tai are featured in the 2017 Our Kids calendar.

THE Our Kids Calendar has launched for its 15th year.

Our Kids 2017 Calendar launched on Thursday at Rochdale Theatre, Goonellabah.

This year the Calendar will feature twins and triplets who have spent time in Children's Ward and Special Care Nursery and have been beautifully photographed by highly-regarded press photographer, Jacklyn Wagner and the calendar then designed by local designer Soren Hjorth.

Ms Wagner's creativeness will this year, photograph the children on stage at Lismore's Rochdale theatre.

"This year I wanted to really bring out the personalities of the children and what better way to do it than on stage and under lights," MsWagner said.

"Rochdale theatre has such charm and the children are loving being on stage."

"The Calendar is one of Our Kids Signature Projects, it celebrates our kids who have had a tough journey and it tells their stories. This is who we are and why we are here," Our Kids Fundraising Coordinator, Rebekka Battista, said.

"Not only is it a perfect Christmas present but money from each calendar goes to purchase lifesaving equipment for our kids ward and Special Care Nursery."

Anouk and Indi are featured in the 2017 Our Kids calendar.

Local sponsors booked a one-month sponsorship in this worthwhile community project.

This sponsorship covered the full cost of the production, allowing all monies raised to go directly to Our Kids.

After Ms Wagner completed the shoot, graphic designer Soren Hjorth from Lismore's Graphiti Design laid-out the calendar and Shaun McGuiness from Lismore City Printery supervised the print job and Rhonda from Armistead beautifully frames one version which hangs in the foyer of Lismore Base Hospital.

The Calendar Sales goes to help purchase equipment for Lismore Base Hospital to help keep children local when needing medical care.

The Calendar are now on sale at a retail price of $20.

They will be available throughout the North Coast and online at www.ourkids.org.au.

Also available from: Westpac Bank (Lismore, Casino and Ballina) Lismore Base Hospital, McDonalds, Breater Bank (Lismore, Casino and Ballina), Budget Eyewear, East Ballina Foodstore, Kyogle Dentists, Lennox head Pharmacy, MacDonalds Pharmacy, Scotts@ Molesworth, Angus and Coote and the Book Warehouse

Sponsors of Calendar: Southern Cross University, Westpac Bank, Richmond Waste, North Coast Radiology, Goonellabah Medical Centre, Austbroker NCFS, McDonalds, Sullivan Nicolaides Pathology, Telstra Countrywide, Budget Eyewear, Greater Bank, WCA Chartered Accountants, Graphiti-Design and Lismore Printery.