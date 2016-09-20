Our Kids is officially a product on our shelves

The North Coast Petroleum and Our Kids team celebrates the new fund-raising project.

The 'Our Kids Water' will soon hit the shelves throughout the Northern Rivers North Coast Petroleum sites including the Liberty and Mobile sites.

Our Kids raises funds to purchase lifesaving equipment for Lismore Base Hospital and surrounding hospitals in the regions to keep children local when needing medical help.

North Coast Petroleum, who became Platinum Partners in the local charity, came up with an innovative way to help after seeing first hand the good work the organisation does for the local community.

Not only does the water raise money for Our Kids, but the label informs people about the good work the charity does thereby helping raise awareness.

"Our Kids is very dear to our hearts," North Coast Petroleum director and owner said Mick McKinlay.

"We all have kids and we want them to be cared for locally and Our Kids helps to make this happen,” he said.

"Coming on board with what Our Kids are doing helps us also help our community in a way that impacts so many people.

"The idea of branding our water was another way to help Our Kids even more, as with every bottle sold, $1 goes to Our Kids."

Sites currently stocking the 'Our Kids' water are: Browns Caravan Park Liberty Casino, Liberty South Casino, North Coast Petroleum Depot Elliot Rd South Lismore, Mobil Food Mart Lismore, Liberty Alstonville, Shell Ballina, Liberty Boambee and Liberty Mullumbimby.

"Our Platinum Partners are the backbone of Our Kids, allowing us to pursue our mission to improve the health services for children in the Northern Rivers. Their creativity around fundraising is truly inspirational and we can't wait to see where this Partnership takes us in the future and hope their ideas help whet the appetite for more local businesses to be involved with what Our Kids is doing," Suzette Pearce, Chair of the Our Kids Board, said.