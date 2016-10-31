Our House celebrates 3000th guest through the door

Lesley and Chris Bennett from Ashby Heights were Our House's 3000th guests.

HOSPITAL patient accommodation provider, Our House, has just checked out its 3000th guest in Lismore.

After a seven week stay, Lesley and Chris Bennett from Ashby Heights found out they helped make this milestone happen upon checking out.

Mr Bennett said they were both blown away by how much the Lismore community cares for those undergoing treatment in hospital.

"It is outstanding,” he said. "Our House links the hospital to the community which helped me through my treatment.”

Mr Bennett said there was a great community spirit within the accommodation provider as well.

"This area is full of good people, we have just been overwhelmed by how everyone intermingles, particular at the BBQ nights on Tuesday and Thursday,” he said.

The couple are now looking to move to Lismore because of the support received during their stay.

Mr Bennett, who was treated for prostate cancer, has encouraged all men to be diligent at keeping an eye on their PSA levels.

Since opening four years ago, Our House has accommodated guests from across the region from Ballina to Glen Innes, from Coffs Harbour to Tweed Heads.

Fundraising coordinator, Rebekka Battista, said the provider's long term goals were much the same as when it began.

"Our aim after nearly four years of operation is that we can continue to build relationships each day with those who stay with us and the wider Lismore community, as we know how much this impacts our guests undergoing treatment,” she said.

The Our House Board has set up a financial Hardship fund that helps people like Lesley and Chris stay during their treatment, who may not otherwise be able to afford it. The Hardship Fund is funded from community donations earmarked to help those in need.

For more information about Our House or being a part of the Our House community, please ring reception on 6629 4350 or Rebekka Battista on 0438 417 085

.