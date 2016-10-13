22°
News

OPINION: Non-lethal mitigation strategies would be sidelined

13th Oct 2016 1:06 PM
Ballina MP is concerned technology such as drones will be sidelined if shark nets come in.
Ballina MP is concerned technology such as drones will be sidelined if shark nets come in.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE have been plenty of opinions thrown around by those who don't live on the North Coast, regarding shark nets off our beaches.

We thought we would ask some of our local leaders and residents what their opinion about installing shark nets was and why.

We will continue to update this story as comments come in.

Ballina Chamber of Commerce

Mike Baird, in his explanation for his sudden backflip on shark nets, said his change of heart was led by shifting surfer sentiment and driven by local business.

"Local businesses have been suffering - especially in tourism. As we approach summer, people want us to take action," he said.

The Ballina Chamber of Commerce, however, have not been so quick to back up Baird.

Executive Officer Nadia Eliott-Burgess said a formal statement from the business community about shark nets would come after its next monthly board meeting, where nets will be discussed as the top priority.

"Because it is an emotive issue, we don't want to shoot from the hip," she said. 　

Ballina Greens MP Tamara Smith

Ms Smith explained the reason why Mr Baird was seeking permission from the federal government to make a special exemption to a moratorium on shark nets.

"This moratorium is in place because shark nets are an outdated technology that is not effective," she said.

It's not a complete barrier and it kills everything in its wake."

Ms Smith presented the DPI with a funding proposal for a volunteer-based shark spotter group, Shark Watch NSW, which also employed drone technology.

However, the net plan would mean that NSW Shark Watch group would be sidelined and that the group would have to crowdfund the $50,000 needed to establish the non-lethal and proven shark mitigation strategy.

Niall Blair - Minister of DPI

"The design and implementation of this trial, including locations, will be guided by consultation with the North Coast community - which is what has occurred at every stage of the implementation of our Shark Management Strategy," Mr Blair said.

The NSW Department of Primary Industries will convene a meeting of the North Coast Shark Management Strategy Community Reference Group as soon as possible, to discuss the decision and design of the trial.

Byron Shire Mayor

Cr Simon Richardson has called for calm in the wake of another shark attack and the proposed netting on the North Coast.

Cr Richardson has requested that the state government support other non-lethal methods including gyrocopter surveillance as a method of dealing with the situation.

"I stand with the Byron Community, as does the rest of council to call for intelligent, respectful, effective and non-lethal measures to allow humans and non-humans to co-exist," he said.

"We've all made hasty and ill-conceived decisions when we are in an emotional state that we later regret.

"The fear of sharks bring out in us a freeze, fight or flight survival response.

"However, leaders need to be able to rise above emotional reaction and find a way to make sound, reasonable and evidence based decisions."

Australian Seabird Rescue

Vice president Keith Williams said if we install nets on our North Coast beaches we can expect, in the first few months, we will see up to twenty dolphins dead in the nets.

Mr Williams said they would be doing everything they could to convince state and federal governments not to go down this route and asked locals to make their voice heard on the issue.

"The idea that we put nets in as a trial - I think that's an absolute abuse of the word of the term trial," he said.

"The people that come and see the turtles at our hospital in Ballina - these are exactly the turtles that will be killed by the nets.

"There is a real risk that the nets will kill more turtles than we have been able to save so far.

"So it really does feel like something that is directly undermining the work we are doing."

Ballina Mayor

Cr David Wright has stated he would not be in favour of shark nets if the DPI was not able to release trapped dolphins and turtles.

"The ordinary killing nets - I would not support that at all," he said.

"If they can work out some sort of smart net and the people of the shire want that after consultation, well I will support it.

"The point I'm making is if they want to have a way that protects humans and marine life then maybe it needs to be designed.

"I have written to the minister and the premier asking for a whole swag of things.

"We had all this protection through the holidays and all of a sudden it is all gone.

"We need drones back, more lifeguards and those towers and they need to start as soon as possible."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  opinions, shark nets, strategies

Jury discharged for second time in murder trial

Jury discharged for second time in murder trial

JUSTICE Garling said he was "satisfied... that there is a real and substantial risk of a miscarriage of justice” if the trial was to continue with present jury.

OPINION: Non-lethal mitigation strategies would be sidelined

Ballina MP is concerned technology such as drones will be sidelined if shark nets come in.

We thought we would ask some of our local leaders and residents

POLL: Should the North Coast get mesh shark nets?

Do you want mesh shark nets installed on the North Coast?

How do locals really feel about this option?

Beaches re-open after shark attack

Sharpes Beach in Ballina Shire Council where a man was bitten by a shark on the right leg and had to receive stitches.

Beaches open after 24 hour closure

Local Partners

Rescue group there when needed in troubled waters

THEY have been ready at the radio since 5.30am. A motor boat lost power out at sea and the Marine Rescue boat is towing them in.

Planned power outage for Mid Richmond area

Essential Energy will be upgrading their lines on Wednesday in the Mid Richmond area.

ON Wednesday, October 12, 8am - 4pm will be a planned power outage

New acts announced for Falls Byron Bay

Northeast Party House are a six piece alternative dance rock band from Melbourne.

Six new acts have been added to the line up

Latest deals and offers

New acts announced for Falls Byron Bay

New acts announced for Falls Byron Bay

Six new acts have been added to the line up despite the local version of the festival is sold out

Waving away sexism out in the surf

An image from the film It Ain't Pretty by American film maker Dayla Soul.

It Ain't Pretty is a surf film from the viewpoint of female surfers

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones in a scene from the movie Inferno.

TOM Hanks returns in the Da Vinci Code franchise.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E7 - date to the death

The Bachelorette Georgia Love pictured at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

Sam and Rhys finally have their showdown and four guys go home.

Bachelorette exodus: Georgia sends four bachelors packing

The Bachelorette Georgia Love at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

SAM denies a near punch-up with Rhys during double date with Georgia

From Port city to sought-after designer on The Block

NO LIMITS: Darren Palmer never thought he would leave Gladstone let alone be a judge on one of the most popular TV shows in Australia.

A Q&A with Gladstone born and bred and The Block judge Darren Palmer

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Saigon is a special cinema experience

Eva Noblezada as Kim in a scene from the movie Miss Saigon.

CAMERAS capture sell-out 25th anniversary production in London.

Idyllic Country Living in the Byron Hinterland

179 Scarrabelottis Road, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 4 $1,200,000

This is truly a beautiful part of the world located at the end of the magical Scarrabelottis Road just 10 minutes out of Bangalow. The home enjoys a setting...

Stunning, Light Filled, Queenslander with Views

32 Rifle Range Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $1,275,000

This beautiful private home is situated in one of the best streets in Bangalow with elevated views taking in the surrounding countryside. You will love the charm...

Superb Family Beach House Accommodating Up To 8 Guests

26/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

Architectural design and quality finishes, natural beauty and wonderful landscaping are the features of East on Byron that make it a pinnacle of resort...

Mullumbimby&#39;s Best Location

2 Tyagarah Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Contact Brett or...

On offer for the first time in 30 years is an amazing opportunity to purchase one of the area's best and most tightly held addresses. Centrally located in...

Approved Plans for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

Located in a peaceful neighbourhood a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home on 663 square metres is enhanced by...

Affordable Family Home

45 Teak Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction

Presenting an excellent opportunity to secure a solid three bedroom two bathroom home set within family friendly Baywood Chase in Suffolk Park. This property has...

Choice of 3 Units In Premium Byron Bay Location

1-3/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

This is a rare opportunity! A choice of 3 units in a prime position where you can leave the car at home and walk to everything! Whilst the position is only a few...

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

Impeccable Position and Views

305 Coopers Shoot Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 4 2 $2,200,000

Located only a 9 minute drive from Byron Bay's famous cafes, beaches and schools this property offers substantial ocean and rural views, privacy and 2 acres of...

Iconic Bangalow Commercial site

5 (Lot 17) Lismore Road, Bangalow 2479

Commercial Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been ... Expressions Of...

Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been offered to the market. Set on 1900m2 of land with two street frontage and 523m2 of internal shop space...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream