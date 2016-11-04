28°
OPINION: Who speaks for the buskers in Lismore?

Javier Encalada
| 4th Nov 2016 12:30 PM
STREET ART: Busker Bill Smith pictured in Molesworth St, Lismore, back in 2011, as twins Jaminey and Shakiah Weatherall of Alstonville dance to his music.
STREET ART: Busker Bill Smith pictured in Molesworth St, Lismore, back in 2011, as twins Jaminey and Shakiah Weatherall of Alstonville dance to his music. Jacklyn Wagner

IT is interesting that business owners in Lismore are asking council to enforce tougher restrictions on buskers in an attempt to rid street performers who are "too loud, repetitive or downright offensive".

What is even more interesting is that details of 'bad buskers' would be kept in a database at council, and if a busker has too many complaints against them, their license will not be renewed.

I am not interested in arguing with Lismore business owners, but who defends our artists?

And who decides what is allowed in our streets?

I often see in Lismore a lovely lady who is not the best singer in the world, but what she does not have in musical experience she makes up in heart.

She shines a lovely light of magic on my day every time I see her lovely smile.

Complaints have been made about buskers also singing the same songs over and over.

Should we apply the same civility rules to religious groups chanting the same hymns or reciting the same psalms over and over?

It's time to think about artists as a way to make Lismore a more interesting, surprising place, one people like to visit often.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  buskers council lismore opinion

