OPINION: What makes a good guest?

I'VE JUST returned from a very pleasant weekend visit to a new friend down near Canberra.

It's the second weekend we've had together and the first at her house; along with a mutual female friend we've discovered a serendipitous connection. Three very rarely works in a group, but this one seems to be the exception - in my circle of friends, at least.

I'm relishing the forging of a new friendship; I've lost a few girlfriends in the past couple of years when it became apparent that our points of view on too many subjects were no longer compatible. I'm more than happy to listen to others and I've never been a proselytiser, but the same couldn't be said for those who are no longer in the circle.

Being a house guest in a home that I am not familiar with was also interesting.

I guess because of my age I know instinctively how to behave in someone else's domain. I cooked a meal or two, helped clean up after others, brought some delicacies to share, and chose to go meat- and alcohol-free for the weekend as both friends are tee-totaling vegetarians. It was no hardship and I could have done a BYO steak or bottle had I wanted to but as we all know, it's good to do without both every now and then.

So it was with interest I read an online forum last night in which I participate (it is to do with home renovation and decoration, two subjects that hold my interest at the moment). Someone had introduced the subject of awful things house guests do and some of the posts were hair-raising, to say the least.

They ranged from stories of a bloke found lying on a bed - not his own - in his underwear, eating greasy food and wiping his hands on the sheets, to house sitting mates who actually burned the house down through carelessness with an open fire. It was hard to tell which was the worst; some made my own contribution - friends (no longer) who rented their beachfront property out to Splendour festival-goers for a small fortune then flooded my bathroom, left discarded dental floss on the floor and burned through an entire winter's-worth of gas in four days so they could walk around in July in shorts and bare feet - seem like small change.

But there were way too many stories of drunken guests who relieved themselves in places not designated for such activities; linen closets and pantries featured heavily. Yikes.

Now I'm doubly glad I was alcohol-free last weekend.