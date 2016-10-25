28°
News

OPINION: The challenges of a new home

Girl Tuesday with Maggie Cooper | 25th Oct 2016 7:45 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE ARE many pitfalls to look out for when buying a new abode; the employees of legal firms make a nice living out of warning would-be home-owners of things that could make a purchase of such magnitude go pear-shaped.

I've been reading with interest of the dramas associated with the construction of the new WestConnex road in Sydney; a lot of people are (understandably) unhappy with the compulsory acquisition of their homes.

It would be easy to become outraged on their behalf until one realises the majority of them knew of the possibility when they purchased their properties for, presumably, a reduced price. But good luck to them all trying to buy back into the over-inflated property market that is Sydney these days.

The solicitor who advised me when I made my most recent house purchase went to some pains to point out some of the dodgier aspects of the property, including some laughably shonky requests on the part of the vendors' lawyer.

At one point I threw up my hands in despair and decided to pull out of the purchase, only to be asked "whatever for?" by a genuinely puzzled legal eagle who'd just spent 10 minutes explaining why I should do just that.

So I felt I was fairly well informed when I did eventually buy the house; I knew the granny flat in the backyard wasn't compliant and neither was the shed in the back corner.

Neither transgression stopped me, and hadn't stopped the previous two sets of owners either.

But there was one thing I wasn't warned about, and it's proving to be a gigantic pain in the behind.

There is a koel that has moved into a neighbour's tree, and it's driving me insane.

Now, I know it's just a bird. There is lots of avian activity in the area including a callistemon full of squawking lorikeets, and we have several swooping magpies at this time of year - all three of them seem to become overly incensed by the fluoro Lycra outfits of local cyclists and really, who could blame them?

I'm prepared to overlook the maggies' attacks because of their magical, liquid warbling first thing of a morning.

But the wretched koel, that illegal immigrant that travels a great distance from Indonesia each summer, has no such music in its unlovely calls.

Instead, a strident series of hideous sounds are issued and the bloody thing's alarm clock wakes it at 3:00am.

I'm not surprised it's having such difficulty finding a mate; if I made noises like that I'd have never been able to find a husband, I'm sure - although he made some fairly ghastly noises at night with snores that rattled the windows.

I wonder if I can sue my lawyer for non-disclosure?

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  home moving opinion

Shark attacks: What's behind the steep rise?

Shark attacks: What's behind the steep rise?

Shark attacks on people have significantly increased in recent years. There were 98 reported bites last year – a 11 per cent increase on the previous record.

Airbnb battle destroys good relations

Residents afraid to speak out

Nannas try to 'arrest' MPs across the country

The Knitting Nannas at Kevin Hogan's office in Molesworth St and, below left, Knitting Nanna Dororthy Moller with an 'arrest warrant for Kevin Hogan.

Group storms office in brazen stunt

Multiple blazes keep firies busy on the Northern Rivers

FIRE FRONT: A file photo of a grass fire.

Warmer weather across the region today helped spark the fires

Local Partners

WATCH: Your North Coast National experiences

OUR readers told us what they enjoyed about the North Coast National.

Grease is the word at Alstonville High

The Pink Ladies and T-birds will be entertaining crowds at Alstonville High School.

Next week the curtains rise on the iconic musical

November will be a big month for NORPA

ARTS: NORPA has added new shows to the Dreamland season from November 23 to December 10.

Peter Garrett, Dreamland and the 2017 Season Launch, among others

The Superjesus: Back with Love and Violence

DOWN AGAIN: The Superjesus are Paul Berryman on drums, Sarah McLeod on lead vocals and Stuart Rudd on bass guitar.

The Superjesus are back after 13 years

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

'You Spin Me Round' hitmaker dies aged 57

'You Spin Me Round' hitmaker dies aged 57

PETE Burns has died at the age of 57 after suffering a "massive cardiac arrest".

November will be a big month for NORPA

ARTS: NORPA has added new shows to the Dreamland season from November 23 to December 10.

Peter Garrett, Dreamland and the 2017 Season Launch, among others

REVIEW: Season 7 premiere of The Walking Dead disgusted me

I'm disgusted by The Walking Dead premiere.

SPOILERS: The Walking Dead premiere disgusted me.

Flick teases intense and entertaining Survivor grand final

Felicity 'Flick' Eggington in a scene from the TV series Australian Survivor.

GOLD Coaster's elimination leaves Lee, El and Kristie in final three

Priscilla concerned people will forget about Elvis

Priscilla Presley source Bang

She says she feels responsible to keep his legacy going

Taylor Swift files lawsuit over alleged groping

Taylor Swift source Bang

Swift has commenced legal action against a DJ over the incident

Kanye West threatens to boycott Grammys

West says he won't go to the Grammys if Frank Ocean's not nominated

Stunning Byron Bay home with Acres and Business Opportunity

397 Ewingsdale Road, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Sitting on 1.54 hectares of stunning natural bushland, it is hard to ... $3,250,000

Sitting on 1.54 hectares of stunning natural bushland, it is hard to believe that this magnificent residence is only minutes away from Byron Bay's main...

130 ACRES with VIEWS - GLORIOUS VIEWS!

62 Virtue Road, Eltham 2480

House 3 2 2 UNDER CONTRACT

With dual access from both a quiet country lane & easy rear access from Bangalow Road - the choice is yours! Featuring multiple elevated building sites - this...

New Price $750,000 - $800,000!

9 Jarrah Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 6 3 2 $750,000 to...

Spacious Home With Pool & Ocean Views Here is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a 6 bedroom plus study/rumpus, 3 bathroom, 2 living home on a huge 966m2 block...

Idyllic Country Living in the Byron Hinterland

179 Scarrabelottis Road, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 4 $1,200,000

This is truly a beautiful part of the world located at the end of the magical Scarrabelottis Road just 10 minutes out of Bangalow. The home enjoys a setting...

Impeccable Position and Views

305 Coopers Shoot Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 4 2 $2,200,000

Located only a 9 minute drive from Byron Bay's famous cafes, beaches and schools this property offers substantial ocean and rural views, privacy and 2 acres of...

&quot;Fairway to Heaven&quot;

6 Terrara Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 2 $620,000 to...

Golfers welcome!! This beautifully presented home is located in a quiet street and backs on to the Ocean Shores golf course. The property consists of 3 good...

4 Units On 1056m2

1-4/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Forthcoming...

This is a rare opportunity with outstanding future potential. A choice of 4 units on a large 1056m2 corner allotment in a prime position. Leave the car at home...

Spacious New Home Right In The Centre Of Town!

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Mullumbimby's best kept secret! Located in a quiet street, yet only minutes' walk to Mullumbimby town centre, this quality new home offers great income potential...

Level Vacant Land In Prime Ewingsdale Location

92 Plantation Drive, Ewingsdale 2481

Residential Land Open: Thursday 27th October 1.00 - 1.30pm and Saturday 29th October 9.00 ... $549,000 to...

Open: Thursday 27th October 1.00 - 1.30pm and Saturday 29th October 9.00 - 9.30am Here is an exciting opportunity to build your dream home on just over 2 acres...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.