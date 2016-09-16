OPINION: Pieces of a smashing music career

Electronic duo Nocturnal Tapes, Lachie Mulligan on electronics and Harry Suttor on guitar and vocals, at the 2015 Dolphin Awards ceremony in Ballina.

THE first time I heard Lismore electronic duo Nocturnal Tapes was at the Dolphin Awards 2015.

The Yamba duo of Harry Suttor on guitar and vocals and Lachlan Mulligan on electronic duties: Moogs, Ableton Push and controllers, not only are good at what they do, they have something new and fresh to add to the Australian electronic music scene.

The pair won the National Campus Band Competition representing Southern Cross University in Sydney almost a year ago.

Superficial Light and Pattern were the two releases the band launched earlier this year, and now they have returned with a darker and more brooding cut: Piece, which was recorded and produced by the group themselves.

Pieces offers obvious Tech-house influences, (drawing inspiration from Caribou, The Presets and LCD Soundsystem) but the pop sensibilities and smart approach to song writing are still there.

The track has received great reviews from Triple J presenters on the Nocturnal Tapes Unearthed page.

Melbourne Triple J presenter Bridget Hustwaite gave pieces four stars.

"Great to hear from you guys again! Bit more of a RUFUS/Cut Copy feel here which I love. Would raise a tune rag to this," she said.

The song also received four stars from Sydney Unearthed Community producer Max Quinn.

"This is rogue. You big mavericks," he said.

With this kind of high-quality releases, plus the correct management and some marketing support, this band should be soon on stage at Splendour in the Grass, Falls Festival, Laneway, Groove in the Moo next to other great Aussie electronic music artists that are roving the world at the moment.

But don't just believe our words, listen to Pieces here:

Also check out Nocturnal Tapes' music video for Pattern: