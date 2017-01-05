28°
OPINION: 2017 resolution is further support for local artists

Javier Encalada
| 5th Jan 2017 1:43 PM
Parcels are Louie Swain, Anatole Serret, Noah Hill, Jules Crommelin and Patrick Hetherington.


ONE of my New Year's resolutions this year is about work: I would like to help create, support and foster new spaces for local musicians to share their art.

One of those spaces is the one right below this column in the print version of The Northern Star every Thursday: the New Releases section.

Normally dedicated to a new music release that has topped the ARIA albums chart, I think that space could be dedicated to local musicians to share the news about their latest releases.

Just after interviewing Byron resident Bernard Fanning about his upcoming album Brutal Dawn, I thought we should let readers know when local artists release new music.

Another local band recently releasing new music online was Parcels. Do not forget to check out their new music below, also playing on Triple J.

Parcels is performing at the Byron Theatre this Saturday, their final show in Australia before they flight back to Europe.

It would be great if most weeks we could announce a new album or EP being launched by a local artist, in whichever music genre they may prefer: reggae, electronica, instrumental, devotional, gospel, funk, non-English / World, Country, Soul or classical.

They will then be also published online, so please send us links to Soundcloud or YouTube files so we can support the releases online too.

Send me details and and images of the album / EP's artwork to starent@northernstar.com.au or feel free to call me on (02) 66 200 500.

And if what you do is theatre, dance or any other performing art, get in contact and I will ensure our readers will know about it.

I'm excited about 2017 now!

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  music new year resolution opinion

