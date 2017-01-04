OPINION: Dog walking can be a dangerous sport

Our little dog Odi, a cross Maltese Shitzu. This was the day he was attacked by two big dogs after we walked back from Salty Lagoon on Airforce Beach, Evans Head.

THE first time we took our little dog Odi, a cross Maltese Shitzu, to the beach we watched him cope with the sand and water.

He doesn't love the surf but he does enjoy the freedom of not being on a leash and keeping up with my two boys, husband and myself.

We just had to be aware of the four wheel drives that use the same beach and most other dogs there were friendly.

That was until one day with friends of ours, we had walked to Salty Lagoon and were making the return journey back.

We saw three large dogs up near the dunes and with a sense of foreboding walked closer to the water and even put Odi back on the leash.

Before we knew it, two of the dogs had raced down and instead of sniffing butts, they met him with their teeth.

If my husband hadn't dragged our little fella out of the melee with the lead, I would hate to think what could have happened.

As it was, he end up with a large bite scratch on his back leg.

We haven't been back since.

With the announcement of an extension of the dog off-leash area by Richmond Valley Council I asked other dog owners what they thought of the area.

"We take our dog all the time.The only thing with the extended area is I hope they do not allow vehicles as well," Delma Drummond posted.

"They go too fast along the beach and really don't realise that dogs and kids can run out from the water at any time."

"I prefer the dog park next to (the) Co-op but with all the tents and campers, (we) can't use it as (there are) too many people and other dogs around." Donna Moore wrote.

"I've been taking my dog down there last few years, haven't had any problems, however it only takes a couple of unresponsible idiots to spoil it for everyone," John Quarry said.

"Love walking along Airforce Beach with my lab off lead where they can have a great run, socialise and swim," Dianne Altschwager posted.

"More areas are needed like this."