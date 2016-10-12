23°
OPINION: Baird's back-flip on dogs justified

12th Oct 2016 8:08 AM
GREYHOUNDS: David Kirkpatrick believes politicians are allowed to change their minds.
GREYHOUNDS: David Kirkpatrick believes politicians are allowed to change their minds.

I'M not going to join the chorus line in criticising NSW Premier Mike Baird for his back-flip on greyhound racing.

Surely politicians should be allowed to change their minds on an issue?

Otherwise, we'd be in for rigid election cycles where (pardon the pun) politicians would doggedly have to stick to promises, declarations and policies without the capacity for change, compromise or complete U-turns.

Absolute power in politics, coupled with popular opinion polls, can see some elected representatives swell with their own self-importance and get a false sense of somehow being bullet-proof.

Baird made a bad call when he unilaterally decided to ban greyhound racing following a report into the industry which was instigated after Four Corners exposed horrible abuse including live baiting.

What he should of done then, was what he appears to have done now, tighten up the industry and put in some rigorous oversight and penalty regimes.

Effectively, it puts the greyhound industry on notice that if it stuffs up this time around it won't be around for much longer.

Banning it like he did, and taking such a tough line on the industry, certainly impacted on the lives of many ordinary people.

It had a major ripple effect on an area like the Northern Rivers, with two tracks so close by at Casino and Lismore.

It would have been devastating to those communities and adversely harmed the local economy.

Baird made the right decision in the end.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  david kirkpatrick, greyhounds, mike baird, opinion

LAST night saw the swearing in of Lismore Council's newest deputy mayor Gianpiero Battista.

