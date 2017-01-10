'Oopsy moment': Pool closed as temperature hits 32 degrees

GSAC has been closed after an "unforeseen accident".

IT MIGHT be 32 degrees outside, but forget about an afternoon swim at the Goonellabah pool.

Lismore City Council posted this message on its Facebook page this afternoon:

"Due to an 'oopsy moment' the pool at the Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic Centre will be closed for the rest of the day.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this unforeseen accident has caused.

"Please note that the Lismore Memorial Baths will be open until 7pm this evening."

A spokeswoman from the council confirmed there had been a "faecal incident ... which means they need to eject patrons from the pool and treat the water".