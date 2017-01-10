34°
News

'Oopsy moment': Pool closed as temperature hits 32 degrees

10th Jan 2017 3:56 PM
GSAC has been closed after an "unforeseen accident".
GSAC has been closed after an "unforeseen accident". Cathy Adams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT MIGHT be 32 degrees outside, but forget about an afternoon swim at the Goonellabah pool.

Lismore City Council posted this message on its Facebook page this afternoon:

"Due to an 'oopsy moment' the pool at the Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic Centre will be closed for the rest of the day.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this unforeseen accident has caused.

"Please note that the Lismore Memorial Baths will be open until 7pm this evening."

A spokeswoman from the council confirmed there had been a "faecal incident ... which means they need to eject patrons from the pool and treat the water".

Topics:  editors picks

'Oopsy moment': Pool closed as temperature hits 32 degrees

'Oopsy moment': Pool closed as temperature hits 32 degrees

THE Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic Centre will be closed for the rest of the day after an "unforeseen accident".

Diversions still in place but new roundabout takes shape

Work continues on a new roundabout at the intersection of Oliver Ave and Phillip St.

Goonellabah roundabout "coming along nicely”

From Lismore pubs to the heavy metal world stage

Mick Jeffery playing with Aversions Crown which is releasing a new album this month.

Guitarist's success with Aversions Crown proves dreams do come true

REVEALED: New clothing chain set to open in Lismore Square

A new shop is opening soon in Lismore.

The shop is also looking for new staff members

Local Partners

Diversions still in place but new roundabout takes shape

A NEW roundabout at Goonellabah is "coming along nicely”, according to the council.

4 places where you should not swim this summer

Bexhill Quarry in 2010 showing the break in the fence, used to gain entry to the water. Photo The Northern Star Archives

There have been so many drownings... please stay safe when swimming

Love coffee? World-renowned expert will share his secrets

Cup of Coffee

Rare chance to learn from this international coffee guru

The Waifs announce special 25th anniversary tour

ARIA award winning band The Waifs.

And they're releasing their fourteen track studio album

Eat, drink your way to a slimmer, healthier, happier you

Locally-made products that can help improve your gut health include (clockwise from top left) bone broth, kefir, kombucha, tempeh and sauerkraut. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Home-grown goodies for weight loss, better skin and mental health

MOVIE REVIEW: The Edge of Seventeen

MOVIE REVIEW: The Edge of Seventeen

COMING-of-age comedy perfectly captures the modern teenage struggle.

Viola Davis: Meryl Streep warned me about her speech

Streep warned Viola Davis about her Golden Globes speech

J.J. Abrams: Carrie Fisher tribute was 'beautiful'

J.J. Abrams gushed about the late Carrie Fisher

From Lismore pubs to the heavy metal world stage

Mick Jeffery playing with Aversions Crown which is releasing a new album this month.

Guitarist's success with Aversions Crown proves dreams do come true

Ed Sheeran will appear on Carpool Karaoke

Ed Sheeran will appear on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke in 2017

‘WHINY, OVERPAID’: Meryl Streep suffers ferocious backlash

Meryl Streep accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

MERYL Streep’s anti-Trump speech met with incredulous fury.

The Waifs announce special 25th anniversary tour

ARIA award winning band The Waifs.

And they're releasing their fourteen track studio album

Luxurious Balinese Inspired Villa

23a Gordon Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Guide $1,200,000...

Amala Villa offers luxury accommodation in a very private location, lending itself for romantic getaways. While the property is positioned a moments walk to Byron...

HISTORIC BUTTER FACTORY IN THE PICTURESQUE CORNDALE VALLEY

805 Corndale Road, Corndale 2480

House 3 2 2 Expressions of...

Looking for a unique lifestyle opportunity? Now is your chance to secure this one off property which has been in the same family for over 63 years. Elevated...

Quality Timber Home in Private Enclave

5 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $990,000

Located at the end of a long private driveway, this elegant family home is immaculately presented and ready to enjoy. Contemporary design with open plan flooded...

Ideal Beachside Investment With Guaranteed Return

26/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

Do not miss this opportunity to purchase a luxury beach house directly opposite Belongil Beach and close to all amenities with a guaranteed return. Not only will...

Rare Acreage Of Space, Privacy and Versatility In Byron Bay

119 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 7 6 4 Contact Agent

Here is an incredibly rare opportunity to purchase a substantial property on 9305m2 in a prime location with multiple accommodation options. The main residence...

Ideal Byron Bay Location

18 Wright Place, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Located in the Pacific Vista area, a short stroll to Tallows beach and an easy level walk into town, this home has been seamlessly and tastefully renovated. The...

SNEAK PREVIEW - AN INVESTORS SPECIAL or DREAM FAMILY HOME!

12 Thomas Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $825,000

In one of Bangalow's most desirable, quiet & peaceful locations at the end of a private driveway is this quality, contemporary home, capturing rural views &...

&quot;Where the River Bends&quot;

518 Ridgewood Road, Rosebank 2480

House 5 3 $1,295,000

FIRST INSPECTION SATURDAY 14 JANUARY at 12 NOON One of the Hinterland's most magical, private properties on 15 gorgeous acres overlooking your own private sandy &...

&quot;TALLOW SANDS&quot;

2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 $2,450,000

Are you looking for an easy living holiday home with the peace of mind of a private Byron Bay estate? Look no further - Here it is! In a quiet enclave, this...

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

HOUSE PRICES: Which Northern Rivers towns boomed in 2016?

BOOM TOWNS: While Ballina properties continued to attract top dollar in 2016, it was areas to the south that experienced price hikes, including Wardell, Evans Head and Woodburn.

We take a close look at sale prices, town by town

Fincal Verdict: Rent or Buy?

Housing generic.

Australia's love affair with property seems to know no end

A horror story for landlords

David Peritz — a face that Elizabeth Abel won’t forget in a hurry.

A horror story for those who rent out their homes

Teen nails import trade, moves onto property market

TEEN TYCOON: Will Deeth, 15, made $70,000 from selling toys over the Christmas period.

He's mastered importing, now he wants to get into property

REVEALED: Maroochy club site's future after $6m sale

An artist's impression shows the 132-unit development approved by Sunshine Coast Council before the site's sale. New owner Aura intends to build a retirement complex with more communal spaces than this original proposal.

Big change ahead for this central Maroochydore street

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!