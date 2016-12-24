Only good vibes allowed at upcoming bush doof

NO negative vibes are allowed at an outdoor music festival planned for next Easter but punters can't relax too much - couches and lounge chairs are also banned.

Organisers of Rabbits Eat Lettuce have a history fraught with difficulties in finding tolerant neighbours for what they describe as "a place of freedom, love and dance music”.

But after fining Northern Rivers farmer Kevin Jenner $36,000 for illegally hosting the event in 2014, Richmond Valley council- lors this year approved Mr Jenner's application for two annual festivals over the next five years.

The Rabbits Eat Lettuce festival at Easter will feature 24-hour music over four days "in a beautiful green private valley surrounded by sandstone cliffs”.

Early bird and first- round tickets have sold out and for anyone who missed out, second or final round tickets would have to pay $350 at the gate, if available.

Organisers have made it clear they intend to abide by the law and expect festival patrons to behave responsibly.

"Please ensure that you are polite and friendly when passing through the local towns on the way to the festival,” the website said.

"You are ambassadors for the festival.”

The full list of event rules was: