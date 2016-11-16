Ongoing contact for former students

CLASS ACT: Former students from across the years met at the weekend to farewell Ballina High.

IT WAS time for reminiscing at Ballina High School last weekend.

While it was noted by some attending the farewell for the school that, when they were students, they couldn't wait to get out of the school gate, they were happy to go back to school for a final time.

Former students wandered through their old classrooms, checked out the displays of memorabilia and, just like in their school days, searched for friends and took time to chat in the quadrangle.

Ballina High School will be demolished next year to make way for the construction of the new state-of-the-art Ballina Coast High School, which will see Ballina High and Southern Cross 7-12 combined.

Former students from as far back as the 1940s attended the farewell at Ballina High.

The oldest building at the school opened in 1931.

Co-ordinator of the organising committee for the weekend's activities, Andrew Playford, said about 4000 people attended the farewell.

Unfortunately, a storm meant the attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most number of people playing a hand-clapping game wasn't successful.

From the farewell, the Ballina Schools Historical Society has been formed due to the interest in preserving the high school's history.

To join the society, see Andrew Playford at Ballina High School.