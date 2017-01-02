One dead as deadly drug makes ravers "not even human"

NSW pair Jade and Dylan were at the Mount Lindesay rave.

REVELLERS at a rave on a remote Queensland property say a man screamed and clawed the ground like he was "not even human" after taking a substance which left one partygoer dead and two in critical conditions in hospital.

Police were called to the YewbuNYE rave party at a Mount Lindesay property near the Queensland-NSW border about 10.20am on Sunday after several people had bad reactions to an unknown substance.

One man was declared dead at the property while two were taken by helicopter to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

The two men remain in a serious condition in the Gold Coast University Hospital, a spokeswoman has confirmed.

Jade, 17, and Dylan 18, from New South Wales, said they saw one man thrashing, screaming and clawing at the ground during the New Year's party, which about 500 people attended.

"It was terrible," Jade said.

"He was possessed, crazy, not even human."

Dylan said people manning a medical tent at the event came to help while police and paramedics were called.

"He was in the tent trying to escape and the medics were holding him still. He was screaming but none of his words were making and sense," he said.

Ravegoers were camped in a valley with spectacular scenery, at the foot of Mt Lindesay and adjacent a creek.

The large two-day event - which continued after the tragedy - involved dozens of tents, a main stage with rotating DJs and medical personnel.

Logan Inspector Peter Waugh said police arrived to find one person had died and another two were in serious trouble.

It is believed a fourth person was also treated for a suspected overdose at the medical tent.

Insp Waugh said police had no idea the event was being held at the Mt Lindesay property.

He said police had spoken to people they believed were the organisers but still needed to "get some proper versions of what's occurred".

"There's a lot of people here that didn't actually want to speak with us but in the end we think we've got a fair idea of what's occurred," he said.

"The whole lead up to the event, how it was organised and how people have turned up, the security arrangements and the actual staging of the event will all be part of the investigation."