One arrested: Cocaine, MDMA and cannabis found

A MAN has been arrested following a search of his car by police.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command allege that on Boxing Day they saw a car in Nimbin leave an area well known for drug supply, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

The driver, a 24-year-old man from Davistown made certain admissions to police and as a result both he and his vehicle were searched, Snr Const Henderson said.

Police located 11 grams of cannabis, 1 gram of cocaine and 3 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy).

He has been charged with one count of supply a prohibited drug (MDMA) and two counts of possess a prohibited drug.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court in February.