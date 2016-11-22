On the Trump bandwagon: OPINION

WELL. President Trump. There hasn't been a more undeserved election win in the US since Gwynnie Paltrow stole the Oscar from Our Cate in 1999.

There's been a lot written about the American electoral procedure; I'm still trying to come to terms with the fact that, in the self-described greatest democracy in the world, the candidate who receives the most votes from the citizens doesn't necessarily win.

So for those of you who've been tut-tutting after hearing a mere 53% of the population voted recently - and therefore deserve the outcome - that's not actually the case. The whole process is very complex and I'd need the whole paper to explain it. Suffice it to say, the Electoral College elects the president, and each state has a certain number of votes, dictated by the number of elected representatives they have ... zzzzzzzzz.

Anyway, let's just hope that if Australia finally shakes off Old Blighty and becomes a republic - not that I think we'll be doing that in my lifetime - we don't adopt the American model for choosing a leader. Although given that we have in recent years elected Clive Palmer, Pauline Hanson and Jacqui Lambie, well, I can't really be pointing any fingers.

There's a lot we have to be grateful to the US for, including stepping in in both world wars to help the West - although they could have been a little less tardy. Just saying.

It's been all rather downhill since then. Graffiti, gansta rap, Big Bang Theory, suing everybody for everything,

It took a while for the so-called "upsell" to arrive on our fair shores; I am pretty sure we'd never heard the term in Australia before the arrival of the Golden Arches here in Yagoona in 1971. "Would you like fries/apple pie/obesity with that" soon entered the vernacular, and it's spread like the worst bushfire in history.

Several months ago my beloved Standard poodle, Lola, was diagnosed with Addison's disease, an autoimmune disorder that leads to the body destroying its adrenal glands. Luckily she was diagnosed quickly, but not before she lost three kg in four days and nearly died.

She's now on a medication regime she will have to follow for the rest of her life; it could have been much worse.

The day she was diagnosed I was feeling rather glum; I've lost two previous poodles prematurely due to (unrelated) medical conditions.

While paying for petrol, the attendant asked how my day was and I said not so good, my dog nearly died today.

Quick as a flash he said, "Oh, you have a dog, we have kibble on special today!"

Now, that's an upsell.