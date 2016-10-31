How Olivia was saved from almost-certain death

Olivia, the grey-headed flying-fox pup, has been rescued by WIRES Northern Rivers.

AN unfortunable incident separated this grey-headed flying-fox pup from her mother, but thanks to WIRES Northern Rivers, she has been rescued and will be nursed to good health.

This grey-headed flying-fox pup, named Olivia, was recently rescued after her mum was found caught on barbed wire.

Unfortunately many species of wildlife get caught on barbed wire fences when they are near water, fruiting or flowering trees, a WIRES spokesperson said.

Olivia's mum was lucky, she was found early and flew away as soon as she was freed from the fence, unfortunately her pup dropped to the ground and was left behind.

Grey-headed flying-foxes are listed as vulnerable to extinction, the spokesperson said.

They are crucial pollinators of our forests, so the rescue of this little bat is environmental gold.

She will be returned to the wild when she can fly and feed independently, probably when she is four months old.

If it is absolutely necessary to use barbed wire please consider using plain wire for the top strand specially where the wire is near flowering trees or near water, the WIRES spokesperson said.

You can also improve the visibility of the fence using flagging tape, shiny metal tags or bunting. F

lying foxes rely on sight when locating food.

If you see a flying-fox entangled, injured or alone during the daytime, do not touch.

Call WIRES Northern Rivers 24 hr hotline on 66 281 898 and one of our vaccinated trained volunteers will rescue the bat.