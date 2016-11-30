Old halls full of history, to be demolished

THE PAINT on the padlocked door is peeling. The sign has been removed and Cedar Point Hall is nothing but a shell of its former glory and history.

Along with Horseshoe Creek Hall at Green Pigeon, Cedar Point faces demolition in the coming months. Both halls are on Crown land and are the responsibility of Kyogle Council.

Council's acting general manager Graham Kennett said the council had a long term financial plan and had to look at all of its services.

LOCKED UP: Cedar Point Hall, near Kyogle will be demolished. Susanna Freymark

"The halls are an obvious target," Mr Kennett said. "Neither of these halls had been utilised well. It was costing more to repair the building than could be made hiring the halls."

Authorisation and demolition consent has been given by the Crown with council calling for tenders to not only demolish the halls but build a new museum in an existing building next to Kyogle Library which is currently being used by council maintenance staff.

To retain some of the memories and history, timber from the old halls will be used in the extensions, Mr Kennett said.

The new building will house the Kyogle and District Historical Society's displays which currently operates out of the old fire station. The society raised $300,000 for the rebuild and Council have entered into a public-private partnership with the society where they will have a 20-year lease with a "peppercorn rent", Mr Kennett said.

Cedar Point Hall interior. Near Kyogle. Susanna Freymark

"We're all sad to see them (old halls) go but at the end of the day, they aren't being used."