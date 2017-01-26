OAM: Teaching brings its own rewards

Former teacher and headmaster, teacher John Archbold Turnbull, has been awarded an OAM for service to secondary education

PASSIONATE teacher John Archbold Turnbull, has been awarded an OAM for service to secondary education.

Mr Turnbull, 73, said his nomination came completely out of the blue.

"I sat back in my chair because there are so many people worthy of recognition," he said.

"You each make your contribution as a teacher and headmaster, and you don't know the profound effect you have on people."

Born in South Africa, Mr Turnbull came with his family to Australia when he was 12.

He attended Knox Grammar School where he briefly considered a career in the diplomatic service, the church or the law.

However, after seeking advice from his former Knox Grammar headmaster, Mr Turnbull was encouraged to take up teaching.

"Dr T Ross McKenzie believed very much in recruiting young men to teach at his school to bring out the best in young people - including me - and offered me a job as a trainee teacher," he said.

"I found my vocation," he said.

Mr Turnbull undertook a part-time degree and taught at Knox between 1963 and 1978, becoming head of English in 1972, was deputy headmaster from 1978 until 1992 and was alumni director, Old Knox Grammarians' Association, 1998-2002.

Between 1993 and 1998 he was principal, Hamilton and Alexandra College, Victoria.