OAM for a man United by a love of humankind

UNITED by a desire to serve others above and beyond has seen Alan Winley Hoskins awarded the OAM for services to the Uniting Church in Australia and the community.

Mr Hoskins, 78, was delighted with the award, but insisted it is very much a team effort.

"You don't get involved in community work for this," he said.

"For me this is last thing I was thinking about."

Mr Hoskins service included: board member of UnitingCare NSW/ACT, 2014-2015, chairman of North Coast Regional Aged Care Board since 2008, and board member since 2004. A board member at UnitingCare Ageing from 2009-2015 and founding member at Food Bank, Lismore Regional Mission.

Since 2012 he's been deputy chairman of the Uniting Church of Australia on the Church Council, is congregation chairman, and was a board member at Summerland House Farm, House with no Steps, 1999-2012. He is also a committee member of the Wilson's Riverbank Development Project.

Mr Hoskins retired from 44 years at dairy cooperative Norco where like cream, he rose to the top.

"I was born on a very small dairy farm, we had very little money and I had to get a job after finishing the intermediate certificate," he said.

"I was lucky to get a job at Norco then I got a scholarship to study dairy technology."

Mr Hoskins said he's always amazed and gratified that when you ask people for support they want to help.