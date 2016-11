ACCUSED OF MURDER: Former nurse Megan Jean Haines is accused of murdering two residents at a Ballina nursing home. Photo contributed

FORMER Ballina nurse Megan Jean Haines has been found guilty of two counts of murder after fatally injecting two elderly nursing home residents with insulin.

A Sydney Supreme Court jury found Haines murdered Marie Darragh, 82, and Isabella Spencer, 77, after they complained about her care at the St Andrew's aged care centre in Ballina.

ARM NEWSDESK