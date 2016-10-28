26°
'Numerous leads' in horrifying streep strangling

Hamish Broome
| 28th Oct 2016 4:55 PM

POLICE say there are several leads but no firm suspects in a horrifying sheep killing incident at Casino High School earlier this month over which animal welfare group PETA has offered a $5000 reward.

Senior Constable David Henderson said police were chasing "numerous leads" relating to the incident and investigations were "on-going".

Following the sadistic slaying, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) echoed the local police call for information, adding a $5000 incentive for information which led to a conviction.

Cruelty to animals in New South Wales carries a penalty of up to $22,000 or five years' imprisonment under the Crimes Act 1990 and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1979.

Anyone with information is asked to call Casino Police Station, 6662 0099 or Crime Stoppers, 1800 333 000.

Information provided to police will be kept in the strictest confidence.

Topics:  sheep strangling

