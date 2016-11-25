29°
News

Nthn Rivers electricity prices unacceptable: Ballina MP

Mia Armitage
| 25th Nov 2016 5:30 AM
Northern Rivers residents pay higher than average electricity costs.
Northern Rivers residents pay higher than average electricity costs. Donna Jones

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BALLINA MP Tamara Smith has spoken out against higher than average electricity bills for residents in the Northern Rivers.

"It is not acceptable that people in the Northern Rivers should have to pay more than average for their electricity, particularly when we have higher rates of disadvantage.

"This is the result of government policies and allowing private interests to prevail over the best interests of the community. 　

"Households struggling with high electricity bills can access support to negotiate with energy retailers - contact the Energy and Water Ombudsman to get help."

The comments came in response to revelations by The Northern Star last week that Northern Rivers' residents were paying $500 more than the state average for electricity.

Last month AustralianSuper and multinational company IFM Investors joined to pay $16.189 billion for 50.4% of a 99-year lease in state-owned poles and wires operator Ausgrid.

Premier Mike Baird said the sale would unlock "billions of dollars to fund new schools, hospitals, public transport and roads that will make a real difference to peoples' lives" and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis later said $6 billion was allocated to regional NSW.

"I certainly hope and look forward to state funding for new schools, hospitals, public transport and roads in this regional electorate where there is demand for all of these services and infrastructure," said Ms Smith in response.

"That would indeed make a real difference in the lives of many in this electorate.

"However this has yet to happen and we have yet to see how much of the money will come to this region."

During preliminary government discussions of electricity privatisation, National Party members successfully negotiated for the exemption of major regional provider Essential Energy.

"It is interesting that even the Nationals recognise that privatisation is not always best for consumers," said Ms Smith,

"The Greens feel Australia's major publicly-owned power assets should not be privatised.

"Major public assets should be retained by the government, so that any income from electricity supply can be utilised for the public good indefinitely, not sold for short term gains."

Ms Smith said it was important for public assets to remain in the control of the public "and be responsive to the communities they serve".

"My constituents are concerned at the high prices of energy, and fears of a lack of competition in a regional area such as the Northern Rivers.

"They have expressed concerns that energy privatisation will mean crucial public assets pass into the hands of private interests (whether Australian or foreign owned) concerned only with making a profit, not with sustainability or customer service.

"If Ausgrid is successful in campaigning for higher prices it is possible that prices would rise, I hope for Northern Rivers consumers that is not the case."

Ms Smith said her constituents had shown "high interest" in solar power thanks to the Northern Rivers' climate.

"The Australian Bureau of Statistics lists 4,219 small scale solar panel system installations and 4,404 solar water heater installations in the Ballina electorate in 2014 (latest figures available)" she said.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ausgrid australiansuper ballina chris gulaptis electricity bills essential energy ifm investors mike baird northern rivers privatisation regional nsw tamara smith

Heartfelt tribute to Lismore man killed in motorbike crash

Heartfelt tribute to Lismore man killed in motorbike crash

"HE WAS the counsellor, he was the career adviser, he was the rock of Lismore."

Firefighters tested as attempts to contain bushfire continue

RFS crews are working on an out-of-control fire in the Tabbimoble area.

"Our thanks go to all firefighters working on this fire"

Fanning starts a new dawn after his ARIA win

Bernard Fanning is officially an ARIA winner.

Bernard Fanning starts recording sessions for his new album

Mo Bros support cause on biggest health issues for men

MO BROS: The team supporting Movember.

Movember is about more than just a fashion statement

Local Partners

Heartfelt tribute to Lismore man killed in motorbike crash

"HE WAS the counsellor, he was the career adviser, he was the rock of Lismore."

Mo Bros support cause on biggest health issues for men

MO BROS: The team supporting Movember.

Movember is about more than just a fashion statement

Dancers, music and food stalls at Indonesian festival

The Nimbin event is presented by non-profit Gold Coast-based Indonesian dance troupe Seharum Nusantara.

Nimbin will play host to a special Indonesian-flavoured festival

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Historical lecture on Northern Rivers Aboriginals

Two Aboriginal men in a photo from J.W. Lindt's book.

A search for J. W. Lindt's Australian Aboriginals

Fanning starts a new dawn after his ARIA win

Fanning starts a new dawn after his ARIA win

LOCAL musician Bernard Fanning will start the recording sessions for his upcoming album Brutal Dawn today.

Historical lecture on Northern Rivers Aboriginals

Two Aboriginal men in a photo from J.W. Lindt's book.

A search for J. W. Lindt's Australian Aboriginals

GALLERY: Do we have Australia's best home?

Peter and Joanna's Belongil Beach home is in the running for the finale of Foxtel's TV series I Own Australia's Best Home.

Two Northern Rivers homes are finalists in reality TV show

Home is never far from Gretel Scarlett's heart

ICONIC ROLE: Gretel Scarlett, centre, in a scene from Grease The Musical which toured nationally.

Part one: Growing up in Central Queensland

Liam Hemsworth gives Miley Cyrus a new ring

Miley Cyrus' birthday gift from Instagram

Liam Hemsworth gifted Miley Cyrus a rainbow ring for her birthday

The Veronicas bare it all for stunning ARIAs performance

The Veronicas perform during the 30th ARIA Awards, at The Star, in Sydney, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. (AAP Image/Paul Miller) NO ARCHIVING

The Veronicas are all anyone is talking about in the ARIAs aftermath

Cabaret gets cheekier in Brunswick Heads

SHOWTIME: Club Swizzle is a cabaret show set around a bar.

Tomorrow and Saturday at the Picture House

5 acres between Byron and Bangalow

7 Tinderbox Road, Talofa 2481

House 5 2 2 Guide $1,650,000...

Situated minutes from Bangalow and Byron Bay, this tastefully renovated home is north facing and very private with an elevated outlook over the trees. The house...

Versatile Home in Sought After Location

51 Coogera Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 Contact Brett...

Located in the quiet family friendly area within a short walk to 'Baz and Shaz Fruit and Veg', lakeside parks and community gardens, this spacious, versatile home...

Tropical Oasis on the Edge of Town

108 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 1 Contact Brett...

Nestled on just over one acre amongst open grassy areas, lush tropical gardens and its own meandering creek, this tranquil three bedroom residence provides a...

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 Forthcoming...

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. Offers prior to auction will be seriously...

Welcome to Byron Shire&#39;s premium rural lifestyle destination CARTHONA

49 Mullumbimby Road, Myocum 2481

Residential Land Carthona is an exclusive and boutique 6 lot subdivision located moments to ... Blocks start at...

Carthona is an exclusive and boutique 6 lot subdivision located moments to Mullumbimby, Brunswick Heads and 15 minutes to Byron Bay. The lots range from...

Beachside Haven

9/58 Armstrong Street, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 4 2 1 $750,000 +

'Beachside' is ideally located in a quiet cul-de-sac just two streets from beautiful Tallow Beach and a brief stroll to Suffolk Park village shops. Featuring a...

FAMILY FAVOURITE

1A YUNGARUP PLACE, Ocean Shores 2483

Duplex 3 2 2 $575,000

Here it is. Just listed is this elevated stylish home in a central Ocean Shores location, close handy to both shops and beach. Currently tenanted and very well...

Panorama, Privacy, Proximity… Perfect

152 Burnetts Road, Bangalow 2479

House 5 4 5 $2,850,000 to...

With magnificent 360 degree elevated views, this is the only Byron hinterland hideaway to boast such natural serenity with complete privacy just minutes to...

Panorama, Privacy, Proximity… Perfect

152 Burnetts Road, Nashua 2479

House 5 4 5 $2,850,000 to...

With magnificent 360 degree elevated views, this is the only Byron hinterland hideaway to boast such natural serenity with complete privacy just minutes to...

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 4 Guide $1,400,000...

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

New era of healthcare for the Northern Rivers

Page MP Kevin Hogan, Federal Minister for Health Susan Ley, NSW Premier Mike Baird, NSW Minister for Health Jillian Skinner and Lismore MP Thomas George officially opening Stage 3A of the Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment.

New facilities at Lismore Base unveiled by NSW Premier

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!