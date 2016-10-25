28°
November will be a big month for NORPA

Javier Encalada
| 25th Oct 2016 6:00 AM
ARTS: NORPA has added new shows to the Dreamland season from November 23 to December 10.
ARTS: NORPA has added new shows to the Dreamland season from November 23 to December 10. Jules Ober

IN a surprise move, NORPA has announced its 2017 Season Launch Event will be held next month.

Traditionally, NORPA has held its season launch in February, but a newsletter from the organisation to its members said they can't wait any longer.

"NORPA are so excited about the shows they're bringing us next year they're going to reveal all with a fabulous free event on Thursday, November 10."

This brings the NORPA 2017 season launch in line with the industry and other performance centres, as well as global artists and their touring calendars.

It's also a bonus for audiences, meaning you can snap up tickets before the holiday season.

Subscription packages and all individual shows will go on sale at the launch, which will be a free event.

RSVP required by 4pm, Monday, November 7, to rsvp@norpa.org.au.

Musician, former federal Labor MP and activist Peter Garrett performing in Sydney.(AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING
Musician, former federal Labor MP and activist Peter Garrett performing in Sydney.(AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING DEAN LEWINS

Peter Garrett

The second big event next Month for NORPA is an evening with Peter Garrett.

The Midnight Oil frontman and former Labor minister won't be singing, but discuss his musical and environmental passions at a Big Think event on Friday, November18, from 7pm at Lismore City Hall.

Dreamland

But this year's biggest show is, by far, the locally-produced Dreamland.

NORPA's intimate new work is set in and will be performed at Eureka Hall.

Two weeks of performances have now sold out and new dates have been added between November 23 and December 10.

Local performer Phil Blackman and Sydney based actress Katia Molino, who both performed in Railway Wonderland return to the NORPA family.

They are joined by actress Toni Scanlon (best known for her role as Helen Blakemore in the Australian TV police drama Water Rats, but also an award winning stage actress in All My Sons and King Tide) and acrobat Darcy Grant, who is also a founding member of internationally acclaimed contemporary circus company Circa.

Musicians Shenzo Gregory, Ben Walsh and Barry Hall will provide a brilliant live score.

The Listies Ruin Xmas

Finally, The Listies are coming to ruin Christmas.

The Listies Ruin Xmas is an uproarious take on the holiday panto.

Its mission? To make families laugh as much as possible in 55 minutes.

This irreverent new production from irrepressible duo Rich and Matt (aka The Listies) does away with out-dated Christmas fodder for something worthy of modern, multicultural Australia.

Jam packed full of the classy things kids love, like pop-culture and poo jokes, The Listies know how to make you laugh.

At Lismore City Hall on Saturday, November 26, 2pm.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  dreamland norpa peter garrett season launch the listies whatson

November will be a big month for NORPA

ARTS: NORPA has added new shows to the Dreamland season from November 23 to December 10.

Peter Garrett, Dreamland and the 2017 Season Launch, among others

