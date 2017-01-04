Not many clues in Lismore jewellery theft case

SMASH AND GRAB: Diamonds Plus qualified gemmologist and diamond grader, Melanie Hancock, looks at the boarding placed over the window that thieves destroyed.

TWO Lismore businesses didn't have a great start to the new year after thieves targeted their shops early yesterday morning.

Jewellery store Diamonds Plus, located on the corner of Woodlark and Molesworth streets, was hit hardest.

Store owner Melanie Hancock said she got the call about 4.30am to say it had been burgled.

"They took stainless steel jewellery, I'm guessing about $1000 worth, and then the window will cost about $1500 to replace," she said.

She said the window was not likely to be replaced for two weeks due to company holiday closures.

But the theft hasn't come as a shock.

"When you get a call at that time, you know what's happened," Ms Hancock said.

"It happens here and there ... unfortunately this is a part of what we have to deal with."

Police from Richmond Local Area Command are investigating the incident.

A Lismore station duty officer said according to eye witness reports, three men of indigenous appearance, believed to be aged between 18 and 20, were at the scene.

"They apparently took off in a small, orange, rusty-coloured hatchback," the duty officer said.

On the same morning there was an attempted break-in at the Camera House on Keen St.

Store owner Jon Paterson thanked Summerland Security for their "response times and management".

"We use heavy duty bandit glass ... it considerably slows down the process," he said.

The New Camera House business in Lismore was targeted in the early hours of yesterday morning. Contributed

Mr Paterson said this was the second time in the past two weeks his store had been targeted.

"If the community suffered continuously from thefts, metal roller shutters are an option but we don't want want that," he said.

"I've visited communities with roller doors and it makes a statement about a place."

Ms Hancock agreed with that sentiment.

"We might need some roller doors on the windows but it doesn't look very good for the town to have every window roller doored shut," she said.

On a positive note, Mr Paterson said burglaries seemed to have decreased at his business compared to 10 years ago.