Not good enough: our drink driving shame

Alina Rylko
| 22nd Jan 2017 1:49 PM
HARROWING statistics newly released by Transport for NSW have shown the number of drink driving related deaths are at their highest since 2011.

A Transport for NSW spokesperson said an estimated 59 people lost their lives on NSW roads in 2016 as a result of drink driving, up from a low point of 45 in 2015.

"That's an increase of 31 per cent and is the highest figure since 2011 when there were 70 alcohol related fatalities,” a spokesperson said.

"It's not good enough and we need to think about the harrowing effect that has on families and the community.”

Transport for NSW and the NSW taxi industry have teamed up to urge motorists, that if they're drinking, a taxi is a safe and reliable Plan B to get you home after a night out.

"Drink driving still remains one of the biggest killers on our roads, which is why we need people to have a Plan B to get home safely and help us to drive the road toll down Towards Zero,” a spokesperson said.

"If you're out celebrating or cheering on your favourite sports team this summer - and you're having a few drinks - the safest thing to do is to ensure you have your Plan B sorted before you head out.

"Taxis are a great Plan B, and we're pleased to be able to partner with the NSW Taxi Council and their drivers to ensure that we make every journey a safe one this summer.”

NSW Taxi Council CEO Roy Wakelin-King said the council is pleased to support the NSW Government's Plan B drink-driving campaign.

"Taxis have long been a Plan B for our passengers and we continue to take people home safely after they've had an enjoyable night out, which may include having a few drinks,” Mr Wakelin-King said.

"By planning ahead, with a taxi as your Plan B you're helping to ensure we continue to protect all road users.

"We encourage everyone to download one of the many Grab-A-Cab apps and get home safely after a good night out.”

The advertising campaign rolled out on the backs of taxis this week and will run until 1 March 2017.

To plan your night out visit: www.whatsyourplanb.net.au

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  drink driving plan b rbt

SHADOW Health MP Walt Secord calls for Health Minister's sacking after hospital photo released

