Northern Rivers school wins Aboriginal education awards

INDIGENOUS AWARDS: The Deadly Dancers and Ballina Aboriginal Dancers get ready to open the 2016 Aboriginal Education Awards.

MULLUMBIMBY High School has been recognised as the most outstanding school in the region at the 2016 Aboriginal Education awards.

Bilyana Noel Blomeley from NSW Education and Communities said Mullumbimby High School had become a flagship school for indigenous educational engagement offering "different styles of teaching, evaluation and assessment and it's opportune the awards were staged at this outstanding school”.

"Since 1788 Aboriginal people have been relegated to a dark and dusty corner of our society but these Aboriginal Awards for students and community brings our achievements to the forefront of peoples hearts and minds,” Mr Blomeley said.

"The awards also go some way toward challenging some of the major media narrative and socially constructed stereotypes built around deficit dialogue and reminds everyone that Aboriginal people are in fact strong and make an important contribution to our society.”

Mullumbimby High School principal Donna Pearson said she was very proud to work in a school where Aboriginal education was so firmly embedded in the school's culture.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to single out a few people for a special mention including Scott Sentence and Dhinawan Baker as driving forces behind the Deadly Dancers,” she said.

"We are also indebted to Belle Arnold for her incredible input across the board.

"I also want to recognise Louisa Edge who has provided tutoring for our Aboriginal students and One Vision for their help with our video project.”

Other winners included:

Participation: Juantaya Caldwell, John Brady- Corowa, Shane Dargin, Cyla Hammond, Cian Larresey and Letisha Stirling.

Sport: Justine Bolt, Ebonie Cooper, Jack Dawson, Jordan Diehm, Trinity Ella, Sophie Rose and Rocket Wilson.

Arts: Lara Close, Rhiana Leaupepe-Perkins, Tyrell Neergaard.

Leadership: Ballina Aboriginal Dancers, Barry Butler, Nickolla Clarke, Talah Daley, Isaacher Fraser, Ayden Miners and Jonathan Paden.

Academic Excellence: Jessica Buhagiar and Mia Thom.

Outstanding Aboriginal Staff Members: Jennah Browning, Eli Cook and Dee Taylor.

Recognition of Service: Arlene Roberts.