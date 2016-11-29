Northern Rivers ready to melt under scorching weather

IT'S going to get hot - and please excuse the vernacular and borrowing the line from Robin Williams - damn hot.
The Bureau of Meteorology and Willy Weather have forecast a week of 'egg-cooking on the concrete' temperatures starting today.
Maximum temperatures will be well into the thirties for the week throughout the Northern Rivers, so we suggest people find ways to stay cool.
It's good to be mindful of elderly relatives and neighbours, young children, fair skin and our pets.
Saturday, December 3 looks set to be one for furnace-like temperatures.
Casino, Kyogle and surrounding areas will reach into the 40s on the thermometer.
Highest temperatures
Lismore - Saturday 37
Ballina - Saturday 32
Byron Bay - Friday and Saturday 30
Evans Head - Saturday 35
Casino - Saturday 42
Kyogle - Saturday 41