Northern Rivers ready to melt under scorching weather

Heat is ready to explode on the Northern Rivers over the next week

IT'S going to get hot - and please excuse the vernacular and borrowing the line from Robin Williams - damn hot.

The Bureau of Meteorology and Willy Weather have forecast a week of 'egg-cooking on the concrete' temperatures starting today.

Maximum temperatures will be well into the thirties for the week throughout the Northern Rivers, so we suggest people find ways to stay cool.

It's good to be mindful of elderly relatives and neighbours, young children, fair skin and our pets.

Saturday, December 3 looks set to be one for furnace-like temperatures.

Casino, Kyogle and surrounding areas will reach into the 40s on the thermometer.

Highest temperatures

Lismore - Saturday 37

Ballina - Saturday 32

Byron Bay - Friday and Saturday 30

Evans Head - Saturday 35

Casino - Saturday 42

Kyogle - Saturday 41