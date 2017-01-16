Northern Rivers murder mystery takes out award at Flickerfest

MURDER MYSTERY: Northern Rivers young actress Yasmin Honeychurch in a still from the award-wiining film In a Canefield by Emily Avila and Coralie Tapper.

BYRON Bay short film In A Cane Field has received the Best Cinematography in an Australian Short Film at the Flickerfest Awards 2017.

The prize, announced last night in Sydney, consisted on a Miller 3001 System Air Tripod, valued at more than $1000.

The award went to cinematographer Adric Watson; writer and director Emily Avila and producers Emily Avila and Coralie Tapper.

In A Cane Field is a 16m 59s short film shot in Byron Bay last year.

In the film, the body of a fifteen-year-old girl is found in a cane field in a beachside tourist town.

Her murder is a mystery that envelops the community as those close to the girl grapple with death, in all its senselessness.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE:

The short is based on the story The Serrambi Case by Brazilian author Frances de Pontes Peebles.

Byron Shire resident and producer Coralie Tapper said bringing the film to this area was an easy decision for the production team.

"One of the beautiful benefits of shooting in the canefields in NSW is that we still do the traditional harvesting and the burning of the cane, which fits the visual style and the storyline of In a Canefield," she said.

"Much of the storyline is about how we treat our crops and the harvesting of the cane, and in a poetic sense how that relates to death."

Coralie Tapper said finding the perfect local cast for the film sealed the idea of shooting on the Northern Rivers.

"When we were looking at casting, we were looking around the Gold Coast, Brisbane and Byron - Mark Piper's acting studio invited us along to a class and a workshop on how to run a casting," she said.

"We stumbled across a young girl from Lennox, Yasmin Honeychurch, who completely surprised us.

"We had a completely different vision for the main character, but we are very glad that we found her, she' a little star."

In a Canefield, and another 15 local films, will be part of the Byron All Shorts session in the local leg of Flickerfest at the Mullumbimby Civic Hall on January 27 to 29.

For details visit iQ.org.au/flickerfest -2017-byron-all-shorts/