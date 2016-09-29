Northern Rivers man falls victim to fraudster

A CASINO man has received quite a shock when he discovered he had been the victim of fraud.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command said the man had recently checked his bank account and found six unauthorised transactions in one day.

Each one was only small - fifteen to twenty dollars - and could have gone easily unnoticed, Crime Prevention Officer, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

The victim does not know how the fraudster gained access to his account, and his financial institution is investigating the matter.

This is a good reminder to keep a close eye on your account statements, Snr Cnst Henderson said.

Fraudsters are known to make numerous small withdrawals in order to avoid detection.

If you are the victim of a similar fraud you should advise your financial institution immediately.