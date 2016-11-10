Northern Rivers firefighters' Christmas wish

NSW Rural Fire Service Casino Airport 8-10-12. RFS fire fighters Mark Milgate, and David Aberdeen, fill aircraft with retardent and water at Casino airport. Photo Doug Eaton / The Northern Star

VOLUNTEERS for the Northern Rivers Rural Fire Service are hoping for an early Christmas present said Operations Manager Dainiel Ainsworth on Monday: a giant new water tank.

Last month the Richmond Valley Council received $40,000 from the NSW RFS to improve aerial fire fighting at the Casino Aerodrome as part of state budget announcements made earlier this year.

Mr Ainsworth said the money would be used to install a new 250,000 litre, 12.5m diametre steel water tank at the Casino RFS base.

"Northern Rivers Rainwater Tanks will hopefully start construction in the next couple of weeks so we can have the tank by Christmas,” he said.

"At the moment we've got 40, 000 litres of fire retardant but we've had to rely on a permanent bulk water tanker and a buoy wall for water in emergencies.”

The buoy wall was a plastic portable dam that had to be filled with water from trucks before it could supply aircraft fighting fires.

The buoy wall and the tanker could each carry 18,000 litres of water.

"This will free up the truck and the four volunteers who must currently fill it,” said Mr Ainsworth.

"We'll be able to take that truck to other sites now and our volunteers will be able to respond to emergencies more efficiently.

"The tank will catch rainwater and runoff from the rooves of the surrounding sheds so we won't have to rely on the town water supply as much.”